“Making your kids proud, (small note from my son before BB aired) - letting them know that it’s not about being perfect but it’s about what you do and not what you say, is everything in life ...” he penned.

The letter was written by his son Harry, and it read: “Dad, I’ll always be proud of what you’ve achieved.

The line between crazy and determined if often blurred. But it inspires me to dare and dream for more."

His son Harry wrote him a letter of advice before Daniel went on the show. Instagram

Harry went on to write: "The hurricane ahead has your name on it. So hold on tight!

Don’t lose touch with the common folk. As we love you the most. And don't lose touch with yourself because he’s a pretty great guy!"

Daniel is a father to both Harry and his daughter Daisy, whom he shares with his ex-wife.

Daniel has previously spoken about his two children in a chat with New Idea, where he admitted he feels like he “failed them” after his marriage broke down 10 years ago.

“I still struggle with the fact [that] my marriage ended, and I remember the day like yesterday when we told them we were splitting up and I saw their hearts break,” he said.

“I wish I had worked harder on my marriage and been a better husband and father. I feel like being on Big Brother, I can show my kids another side to me and one they can be proud of.”

Daniel also received another letter from when he was in the Big Brother house. Seven

He also added that being separated from his kids while in the revamped house is the hardest thing he’s ever had to do.

“You’ve got time to reflect, and I realised how much I miss them and how much more I need them in my life.

"In normal life, you run around escaping feelings, but in the house, I felt everything tenfold, so even though I spend time with them [a lot], it made me realise [that] I want to spend even more time with them.”