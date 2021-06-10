On set! Instagram

While he hasn't elaborated further on the snap, it would be safe to assume that Danny is just visiting the set of Home and Away, which is located at Channel 7’s studios in Sydney.

Unless of course there's a sneaky Big Brother/Home and Away crossover coming soon?

Danny's experience behind the camera will certainly come in handy if so, and we're not just talking about his stint in the Big Brother house.

Is Danny trading in the Big Brother house for Summer Bay? Seven

In July last year, Danny made an appearance on Channel 9's A Current Affair, for not wearing a face mask while crossing the Queensland border from Melbourne during the state-wide lockdown.

“We all feel Victorians’ pain right now and we all pay a price for breaching lockdowns and border closures; unless you’re a cocky Victorian real estate agent who decided to travel to Queensland for new motorbike tyres and managed to talk a negligent cop into letting him cross the border,” A Current Affair presenter Tracy Grimshaw said.

The segment went on to explain that when Daniel approached the border, he convinced the police to let him in on “compassionate grounds” because he needed new tyres, despite the fact he was coming from Geelong, Melbourne.

Danny also runs his own YouTube channel. Seven

Danny, who runs his own YouTube channel under the name Million Dollar Bogan, also filmed it all himself.

He uploaded the clip to his YouTube channel, and filmed himself saying: "I've got to get across that border. If I don't get across the border, I am going to crack the s---s. Probably end up getting arrested."

Speaking to A Current Affair about the whole ordeal, Danny said he had no regrets.

"No, I had a great time. It was wonderful to get out before we got locked down again," he said.