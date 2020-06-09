Big Brother's Daniel Gorringe may have been working his charm on fellow contestant Talia, but it turns out he has a girlfriend outside the house!

Former AFL player Daniel said in the first episiode that he hoped to rekindle things with his ex-girlfriend Ana Canon after filming.

According to their respective Instagram accounts, the couple started dating in late 2018.

"I am single, but there's somebody on the outside that I want to try and get back with," he told host Sonia Kruger.

But on the first night in the Big Brother house, Daniel engaged in a flirt-fest with fellow housemate Talia.

In an Instagram post on Monday night, Ana revealed that she and Daniel were back on and had picked up their relationship when he returned home from filming in early April.

Not only that, but she watched the first episode with Daniel and a group of friends - so she didn't miss anything.