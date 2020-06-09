Captioning a photo of the two at a restaurant mid-kiss, Anna revealed that their relationship changed while Daniel was filming the reality series.
"We didn’t go into this experience as a couple but we came out stronger than ever. Nothing like some enforced radio silence and a bit of help from love doctor @bigbrotherau to sort out the relationship demons," she wrote.
"I couldn’t be more proud of you @danielgorringe_ and I’m so excited for you to share your amazing (and often idiotic) soul with Australia. Tune in for lots of lols and also a few tears - go Dogo go!!"
Daniel and Talia's flirting came after Talia admitted she wasn't sure if the AFL player liked her or not.
"This is awkward. You make me feel confused. I'm like, 'Does this guy like me?'" Talia said when she confronted Daniel in the contestants' shared bedroom.
Daniel quickly responded, "I like you more than most in here already. Don't stress, it's all good."
When asked if a romance could potentially bloom in the house, Laura Coriakula, who was the first housemate to be eliminated, told WHO that Daniel would definitely be involved.
"It’s definitely football player with somebody, 100 per cent," Laura said.
"The way he spoke about himself I was like ‘Someone’s gonna fall for his s***!’ Definitely not me!"
Guess we'll have to watch this space...