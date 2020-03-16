Filming of Big Brother 2020 is currently underway, and according to The Australian , Channel Seven has chosen not to tell the contestants about the Coronavirus crisis while they're already in self-isolation.

Filming of the revamped show began in Manly, Sydney, three weeks ago, with the new format being pre-recorded rather than live.

As housemates have been in total isolation for that entire period, it's thought they could be in the safest place in Australia.

The Big Brother house is understood to be well supplied with food and essentials, and they aren't told about major news events until after they've been eliminated.

Coronavirus has been sweeping Australia and has now been given pandemic status.

As of Sunday night, Australia has at least 298 confirmed coronavirus cases, including five deaths.

