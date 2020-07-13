Chad was bullied as a child for being chubby. Supplied TV WEEK

After hitting his teens Chad decided to turn his life around.

At just 15-year-old the model and tradie joined a gym and managed to drop 16kg dropping his body weight from 90kg to 74kg.

The now 27-year-old admits however, he became “addicted” to lifting weights in the process.

Chad kept the kilos off, at first, revealing over the following years he then gained it back in muscle to tip the scales at 102kg and just 7 per cent body fat.

Chad's dashing good looks have gained a lot of attention. Instagram

Despite the chiselled physique Chad’s body weight didn’t meet the requirements to model.

After being scouted Chad was told he needed to drop 20kg.

“"I was like, 'No way – I've worked hard for this,' but on my first job, I couldn't fit the suit and they sent me home.

I was getting tired of the tools, so I stopped lifting weights and just did cardio every day to see where this new career would take me.

As soon as I dropped the weight, I booked a job and got sent overseas."

Chad reveals the pressures of the “cut-throat industry” were a lot to deal with, but he’s managed to overcome them as his career soared.

“It's not good for the mental health. But now I'm established, it's more about being happy.”