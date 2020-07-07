As part of what was dubbed the “alphas”, consisting of Daniel Gorringe, Xavier Molyneux and Mat Garrick, Casey explains it was only natural to try and vote out couple Sophie and Chad.
“It's a game at the end of the day. I don't think that it's like this crazy rivalry.”
Casey’s close alliance with the boys also led to one of the show’s most heated arguments.
Outspoken housemate Angela accused Casey of not playing the game, instead hiding behind the boys and only spending her time in the house tanning.
"If it’s a game, I give it 100 per cent. She didn’t. She couldn’t bring anything valuable to the table," Angela previously told New Idea.
"That’s why I called her out, all she did was tan in the house.”
Angela’s claim infuriated and insulted Casey, who at the time slammed the housemate for her “rude” comment.
After months of filming, Casey says she’s barely seen or spoken with Angela.
“I haven’t really spoken to her since leaving the show, no, but at the end of the day I’m not going to hold a grudge.
I'm not really out here trying to continue on drama. If she wants to say that, that’s fine, at the end of the day it’s just a game.”