Casey began receiving horrid messages for no reason. Channel Seven

Casey explains that she had no idea what she had done to spark so much hate and outrage.

“It was coming from a place that I didn’t really understand. I didn’t see what I’d done to warrant that and I didn’t see where the hate was coming from. It was confusing.

Before that I’d received dribs and drabs of hate so I was fine with letting that roll off my shoulder but that mass of it was quite intense.”

Casey rarely caused drama or controversy in the house. Channel Seven

Despite the horrific ordeal, Casey has tried to push past the hate and use the experience for good by speaking out.

“If I can shed light on that, I'm more than happy to.

I’m not going to roll over and let people speak to other people that way, because at the end of the day, I'm sorry but it's just a TV show.”

The recently evicted housemate admits she let the barrage of threats get to her for a moment, and rightly so, but she’s now moving on.

“I had a little cry about it and that was that. The hate has stopped for now which is nice.

It’s just what happens with reality TV, people latch on to things that they don’t necessarily need to.”