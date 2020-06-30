Fury erupted on the couch. Channel Seven

During the episode Casey slammed Angela’s statement as “rude”.

And this morning, despite months passing since filming, the housemates are still furious over Angela’s final comments.

“Just to solidify that ‘all I do is tan’,” Casey posted on Instagram alongside a collage of photos of herself tanning in the house.

Casey shared a sassy Instagram message to Ange. Instagram

She then went on to post a photo drinking “the last of the tea” in the house – Angela’s well-known favourite beverage.

Daniel also made a subtle swipe at Angela, sharing an image of himself laying down during a challenge with the caption, “Just want to be as tanned as Casey Mazzucchelli”.

Daniel also took aim at Angela. Instagram

Meanwhile Mat made reference to Angela’s comment he was two-faced by sharing an image of his face photoshopped onto cosmetic brand Too-Faced products.

“Thanks for always being nice. You played a hell of a game,” Mat wrote.

Mat didn't like being called two-faced. Instagram

Yesterday images of a secret group chat were leaked, which showed housemates Garth Saville, Daniel and Casey, unleashing at Angela.

The argument erupted over harsh comments Angela had made during an interview about her fellow housemates. Garth was particularly infuriated by what Angela had said he then went on to call her a “nasty b**ch”.