Now, the 41-year-old is playing the most important role of his life - a dad to his two adoring children, Van and Leni, and husband to his wife, Kristi, whom he married in 2013 in an intimate beach-side ceremony in Hawaii.

Since becoming a doting dad, Blair has been open about the struggles of parenthood, with fans praising the star for his relatability and honesty.

After announcing the arrival of his second child, Van, in 2017, Blair posted to Instagram to share a rather refreshing perspective on fatherhood.

“Bonding is a tricky thing,” he captioned an adorable family selfie with his wife Kristi and their baby Van.

“Took me a number of weeks to bond with Leni when she was born and with Van at just over four weeks it’s starting to happen. It’s a welcome relief.”

“As I said, a tricky experience to go through,” he continued.

“He’d been unsettled since 4am and when he hit my chest at 6am he immediately calmed and fell asleep. He’s been snoring in unison with Mum for the past hour and it’s been absolutely lovely. I thought it was a timely chance to show some Insta-truth more so than the default Insta-happy.’

“Mothers are phenomenal, but here’s a shout out to the Dads, both new and old. #VantheMan.”

Blair and Kristi also previously revealed that in 2013, their first pregnancy ended tragically with Kristi suffering a miscarriage at 12 weeks.

Thankfully, with the arrival of their two beautiful children following their loss, it looks like the McDonoughs are now one big happy family!

