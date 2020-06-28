Shane was evicted after trying to take down Mat. Channel Seven

Shane used his final moments on the nominations couch to plead his case against Angela, while he talked about her strategic game posing a huge threat, he goes on to tell New Idea that she doesn’t make a good housemate off screen.

“She doesn't bring much apart from negativity and hostility and insult basically.

I just wanted them to think about who they were voting for and the reason behind it.

[She] absolutely contributes nothing. She hardly ever eats with the group, she spends a lot of time in front of the mirror, in the diary room or drinking tea in the diary room.”

Aside from Angela, Shane says the housemates get along well with one another, as much as possible considering the strenuous situations Big Brother often puts them through.

“Everyone gets along and are civil, well, as civil as you can be trying to vote each other out.”

But, Shane hopes his fellow housemates can pluck up the courage to take out the alpha group, like he attempted to do.

“I think something needs to be done otherwise the narrative will just be the alphas picking people off the rest of the time, and that would be boring, wouldn’t it?”