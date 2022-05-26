Estelle was placed up for eviction against Sam, but was saved by her fellow housemates. Seven

The intimacy coach was overcome with emotion as she hugged her fellow housemates goodbye, including her beau Drew, telling him she’d “see him on the outside”.

But as she was leading her suitcase down the exit, Big Brother himself stopped Sam in her tracks and her told to pull a streamer which effectively cancelled the night’s eviction.

While many housemates rejoiced at Sam's return to the house, some weren't too happy with Big Brother's final party trick - including some viewers at home.

“I wish our season we got second chance challenges," former housemate Mitch wrote on Instagram. Seven

After the twist aired online, former Big Brother housemate Mitchell Spencer expressed his confusion at the second chance, while also querying why more intruders were headed into the labyrinth.

“Hahahahaha how is it like 25 days into the show and there’s so many housemates plus 2 intruders coming in?! Surely a few double evictions coming ay bra,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I wish our season we got second chance challenges 😂😂😂😂 my second chance was being in a cage for 4 hours 😂😂😂.”

Not letting Mitch’s comment slide, Big Brother OG Estelle Landy replied: “somehow I think that wasn’t a second chance that was your demise.”

Mitch appeared in the house in 2021 but failed to make it to the end of the competition.

Speaking to New Idea following his exit, Mitch told New Idea that his edit was a bit of a "stich up".

Estelle has said that this time around has been a "different game" in the Big Brother house. Seven

“It seemed like I wasn’t really doing much, like I was floating around, but I wasn’t really floating at all. I seemed like a bit of a weak player," the bird lover said, adding that he was "scheming and planning" a lot.

Estelle, meanwhile, first appeared in the Big Brother house in 2012 alongside Layla Subritzky, Michael Beveridge, Benjamin Norris, and more.

But the housemate confessed that this time around has been “such a different game/experience”.

“Last time I felt like I was on the outer within the house, this time watching my people rally for me was incredible,” she penned after being nominated. “I don’t have the public vote to back me up with the #stellahood however I do have the OGs and some faith in my newbie loves.





