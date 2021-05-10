From the get-go, Daniel and Katie have been at odds with one another. Channel Seven

“I 100 per cent cannot trust Danny,” the 27-year-old adds. “He will do anything to win. He wants to win at all costs. That’s not how I play.”

Indeed, her strategy is to “be unapologetically myself. To back myself and compete at 110 per cent. To be real, raw and honest with my people. To be genuine and to support others in the house.”

The minute Katie entered the house, Big Brother didn’t hesitate to shove some surprises right in her face.

Katie was just settling into her new digs when in walked her former flame, Max Beattie.

"You're kidding," Max said as he went over to greet her.

Katie however looked a little more excited, laughing and she exclaimed, "Oh my god, that's my ex!"

It shouldn't come as a surprise given everyone knows everyone in the ever-connected realm of reality TV, but Max isn't Katie's only now famous ex.

The ex-Australian sprinter previously dated Married At First Sight groom Mikey Pembroke, with the romance lasting over a year.

While it's unclear exactly why and when the couple split, the pair were first pictured together on Instagram in July 2017, and the last couple photo Katie posted of her former boyfriend was in April 2018.

Both of their feeds featured happy couple snaps from their time together, as well as sweet messages of support to one another so it's likely their break up was fairly amicable.

