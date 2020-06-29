Angela didn't hold back in her final scenes on the show. Channel Seven

The mother-of-two says she was fed up with her fellow housemates who didn’t take the strategic element of the show seriously.

“I was just so tired of carrying them around on my shoulders, you know, playing a game with people who aren’t playing the game.”

Appealing to her housemates in the final moments of the show Angela suggested they should be voting for “the person who has worked the hardest” not “the safest”, and therefore should eliminate Casey.

Casey was furious at Angela's comments. Channel Seven

Casey was outraged calling Angela’s statement “rude”.

But, even with so much time passing since her eviction was filmed, Angela stands by her statement.

“Casey didn’t bring anything to the table, and that’s why she did the low blow of using foul language. I don’t do foul language.

If it’s a game, I give it 100 per cent. She didn’t. She couldn’t bring anything valuable to the table.

That’s why I called her out, all she did was tan in the house, there’s nothing malicious about tanning.”

Marissa had been Angela's number one supporter and friend in the house. Channel Seven

Knowing there was no chance of saving Angela, particularly after her bold final words, even her closest friend and alliance member, Marissa was forced to vote her out.

But, Angela says isn’t holding it against her, if anything it makes sense for Marissa’s strategic game.

“Marissa and Kieran didn’t stand a chance, so there was no point in wasting their votes.

You have to do what you have to do because if she didn’t vote for me, it would have put a target on her back.

She knew I wasn’t coming out of that alive after the pitch I made.”