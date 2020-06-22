Supplied

Tully

Let’s face it Tully stole the show in season 10.

While it was mostly due to her controversial relationship with fellow contestant Drew despite having a girlfriend outside of the house, Tully’s always one to speak her mind.

Since leaving the show the influencer hasn’t shied away from her Big Brother experience and recently even revealed some of the juiciest show secrets.

Drew

Drew has all but disappeared from the limelight since his time on Big Brother, aside from a brief and very strange relationship with The Bachelor star, Leah Costa.

Maybe we’re crazy, maybe we just live for the chaos but we’d love to see Drew and Tully back in the house together, even if it is as exes.

Think of it like Bachelor In Paradise meets Big Brother.

Hot Dogs (Simon Deering)

According to Tully, Hot Dogs is one of the most asked about housemates by fans.

Can you blame them?

After his infamous nude streak through the house, he’ll go down in Big Brother history.

These days he’s a real estate agent in WA, but we think another stint as a housemate would bring out that wild side pretty fast.

Benjamin Norris



Ben’s best remembered for his cheeky antics in the house with BFF Stacey Wren and proposing to his fiancée on stage during the finale.

Ben’s still riding the Big Brother wave, now covering the show and all its gossip at TV Blackbox.

Sara Marie

I mean, the woman has an entire dance named after her that is forever etched into Australian’s minds.

Need we say more?

Anna Lind-Hansen

Anna’s feud with fellow housemate Krystal Forscutt, who entered the house with her mum, was iconic.

It’s also responsible for her equally memorable quote: “Game on molls”.

Tim Dormer

Wild hair, wild personality.

Tim was cheeky, eccentric and always looking to stir the pot, which in our eyes makes for a great housemate.

These days Tim has his own podcast, Life After Reality TV hosted by PopSugar. which dishes out juicy celeb gossip, also a great quality for going on the show.

Angela Clancy

In this new 2020 Survivor-esque format of Big Brother, Angela has to be the most analytic and strategic housemate we’ve seen yet.

We can picture the outspoken tea-loving mum teaming up with the likes of Tim for some gloriously wicked pot-stirring.