In the latest teaser for the show's return Big Brother's voice can be heard saying: "The challenges could never be bigger.

"And, someone will be evicted every night."

He then goes on to add, "They'll never know what to expect, above them, below them, around every corner" seemingly hinting at this year's newly updated house.

Fans already caught a glimpse of this year's new digs and the multiple secret rooms and trap doors hidden around the house.

In the clip we can see a number of these hidden rooms of which the housemates are climbing up secret ladders and through holes in the couch to get to.

"My house has been transformed. More rooms, more secrets, more than meets the eye," the cryptic voiceover revealed in a previous trailer.

Martha's mum, Mary, makes an appearance in the clip. Channel Seven

Another big spot in the latest teaser is that of a somewhat familiar face.

Fans already know TV presenter, DJ and podcaster, Flex Mami is destined for the house, but another reality star (of sorts) can be seen in the clip – Martha Kalifatidis' mother, Mary.

The MAFS star's mum regularly appears in her social media posts and has a huge following of her own with over 43,000 fans.

