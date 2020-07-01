But, what are the trade assistant’s top tips for standing out from the crowd? Be honest.
“The more honest you are the higher chance I feel you have getting on the show. They see you naked at the end of the day.”
Aside from honesty, Talia recommends hopeful 2021 housemates take their time with the application, she wrote and re-wrote hers over two weeks.
“I didn’t do my application in one sitting, I saved my application, I kept doing back to it, I kept touching it, I kept correcting it and perfecting it.
Don’t rush your application, take your time with it.”
So, what happens if you application is successful?
Talia reveals you’ll receive one or two phone interviews before a larger group interview where the producers come to your hometown.
The first thing producers look at however, and possibly the most important part of applications is the video.
“Don’t be boring, be creative,” Talia advises.
Big Brother super fans and wannabe housemates can see all the rules and guideline as well as how to apply on the Channel Seven casting site here.