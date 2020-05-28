Sonia Kruger is set to host. Channel Seven

We’ve seen glimpses of the challenges to come in Channel Seven’s advertisements for the reality show and they’re reminiscent of the beloved Friday Night Live.

Fans may recall the Friday Night Live show saw the housemates compete in larger-than-life games and obstacles for the chance to win prizes or nights in the rewards room.

In the revived 2020 Big Brother it appears the prize will be more pivotal to housemates' survival on the show.

Just one of the many obstacles the housemates will face. Channel Seven

Chatting on Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa show recently, host Sonia Kruger revealed how the eviction process will play out, and it sounds brutal.

"In this version of the show the housemates go through huge challenges and if you win a challenge you get to nominate three people. Then the housemates vote who goes home," Sonia explained.

"The great thing is, three people get nominated, only one of them goes. Now those other two people know you nominated them."

This is going to be brutal!