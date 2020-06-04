60 minutes of shower time a day between 20 contestants - woah! Channel Seven

Others however, not so impressed by the shower situation and were thankful that it wasn't them in the contestants' position.

"Nooo! You can’t do that!!! Ewww!" one outraged fan wrote.

"F*** that 20 mins for me they can sort out the rest," penned another.

The restricted water usage is just one of the ways in which the Big Brother house is reflecting sustainable living.

Rainwater toilets, living green walls, sustainable plantation timber and LED lighting are some of the other features of the house.

We bet the showers won't be the only source of drama this season. Channel Seven

Host Sonia Kruger described the Big Brother house as “ultra-modern with every luxury available to the Housemates… except for food… and hot water… and anything else Big Brother feels like depriving them of.”

Along with a communal bedroom, backyard and kitchen, the house also has a basement where all the challenges take place, green room, eviction room and the famous Diary Room where the contestants can have a private one-on-one chat with Big Brother himself.

We can only imagine what's going to go down in the Diary Room. Channel Seven

In a change from previous seasons, there will be no public vote until the finale as well as a challenge and an elimination every night.

The 20 contestants, who range from 19 to 62, will compete in a series of Survivor style physical and mental challenges for a shot at the $250,000 cash prize which the Australian public will ultimately decide.