Channel Seven has revealed the name of the first housemate, Matt Garrick, who will be entering the Big Brother house later this year. Seven

In the clip, Mat gives viewers a virtual tour of his hometown, saying: “I’ve lived in Broken Hill my whole life… Born and bred and grown up in the country.”

As a “sparky” in one of the local mines, the down-to-earth country bloke went on to say that life in Broken Hill can be somewhat quiet at times.

“You’ve got to sort of make your own fun a bit out here in little ol’ Brokers,” he said.

Mat, who is engaged to fiancé Jess, recently told The Daily Telegraph he applied to go on the show so that he could give locals something to look forward to.

“Apart from challenging myself, I really wanted to try to give the people of Broken Hill and surrounds something to tune into and hopefully give them a reason to smile for a little while,” Mat said.

“It’s been a really tough time out here. The drought has hit us for six.

“So hopefully I can give them something to laugh at and forget what’s going on around them and hopefully make them proud to call me one of their own,” he added.

In terms of his game strategy, the likable larrikin confessed that he plans to bring humour, wit, smarts and ADHD energy, as well as a “beautiful big head” into the house.

Big Brother is set to premiere on Channel Seven in early June.