MUST WATCH: A FIRST LOOK AT BIG BROTHER 2020'S OFFICIAL TRAILER

The first housemate in the new Big Brother house has been revealed.

According to TV Blackbox, one new cast member's details have been leaked to former housemate Benjamin Norris.

Speaking on the podcast The Ben, Rob & Robbo Show, Ben revealed the new star of the series would be a bloke named Ian W from Western Australia.

Fans will already have seen Ian in the show promos, as he walks in the bush while wearing an Akubra.

"He is a big fan of archaeology, I'm not necessarily sure if archaeology is what he does for his profession," Ben said on the show.

"That signature hat that you can see him wearing on the show is a bit of a talking point, a way of him getting to know people," he spilled.

"Apparently he is a very good conversationalist and from all that I've heard apparently he does very well on this upcoming series."