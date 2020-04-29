The first housemate in the new Big Brother house has been revealed.
MUST WATCH: A FIRST LOOK AT BIG BROTHER 2020'S OFFICIAL TRAILER
According to TV Blackbox, one new cast member's details have been leaked to former housemate Benjamin Norris.
Speaking on the podcast The Ben, Rob & Robbo Show, Ben revealed the new star of the series would be a bloke named Ian W from Western Australia.
Fans will already have seen Ian in the show promos, as he walks in the bush while wearing an Akubra.
"He is a big fan of archaeology, I'm not necessarily sure if archaeology is what he does for his profession," Ben said on the show.
"That signature hat that you can see him wearing on the show is a bit of a talking point, a way of him getting to know people," he spilled.
"Apparently he is a very good conversationalist and from all that I've heard apparently he does very well on this upcoming series."
Ian W is set to be a Big Brother star.
The upcoming reboot will premiere on TV in June, and last week, Channel Seven released a tantalising trailer for the 2020 Big Brother reboot - and it's got us excited!
The promo tells viewers, "the game has changed" as it reveals the traditional BB house with dorm-style sleeping arrangements, loud colours and pool.
However, there are some incredible new additions.
Channel Seven has released a tantalising trailer for the 2020 Big Brother reboot - and it's got us excited!
Seven
This year, the show will feature gladiator-like games and seriously tough obstacle courses to test the housemates.
"I have been watching you, Australia," Big Brother bellows in the trailer.
"You see, I never went away. And now, I am ready to play. Welcome to my brand new house.
The promo tells viewers, 'the game has changed' as it reveals the traditional BB house with dorm-style sleeping arrangements, loud colours and pool.
Seven
"In every room, between every wall, around every corner, I will be watching. There is nowhere to run, there is nowhere to hide. I have searched for a new breed of housemate to play my game, but nothing will prepare them for what I've got. My house, my rules, my game. Who wins? You decide."
Bring. It. On.
This year, the show will feature gladiator-like games and seriously tough obstacle courses to test the housemates.