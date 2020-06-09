Big Brother is full of surprises. Channel Seven

It was newcomer Garth who managed to break the ice and win the right to nominate three of his fellow housemates – ultimately choosing Kieran, Allan and Angela.

Unfortunately for the “cut throat” corporate salesman his strategic nature didn’t go unnoticed by fellow housemates, and posing a great threat, led to his elimination.

Now, Allan tells New Idea why he didn’t believe his eviction was real and why everyone is the house isn’t quite as they seem.

Allan, you were the second housemate eliminated, you didn’t seem too happy, how were you feeling?

I'm not gonna lie, I didn't see this, I didn't envision this, it wasn't part of the plan, But when I got back into reality, I thought, well, actually that makes complete sense because if I was versing Allan, I would get Allan out too.

How surprised were you to hear your name voted out almost unanimously?

At the time, because I didn't understand. I'm thinking, well, wait a second, everyone has lied to me, morning, midday and afternoon.

Truthfully when it actually happened, I did really think it was a fake eviction because, knowing didn't brother, you never know what he has up his sleeve. So when it all happened, it happened so quick, but at the same time I was literally frozen.

Kieran, Angela and Allan waited to learn their fate. Channel Seven

How did the four new housemates change the dynamic?

Had they not had come that day, Kieran was crumbling…running around the house trying to get votes.

You can see how I'm so unaware of what's even going on in the house, then Garth he just wants me out and he wants me out, not because of my personality and who I am but because I am a threat.

How many of the housemates are playing the game?

Everyone! Honestly, everyone. I wasn't myself at all in front of those people. The only time where you saw the real Allen was when I was in the diary room. Everything you see me doing in the house, planting seeds, throwing people under the bus, it’s me to an extent but it’s me playing the game.

Who do you think are the biggest threats in the house?

Mat and Daniel. Mat is very under the radar, but a huge threat. And then Daniel has all these minions doing all his stuff. He's a big thinker.