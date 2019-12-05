RELATED: Gifts for Boyfriends: 6 Best Present Ideas for Men

A History Of The Women’s Watch

Did you know that the wristwatch was primarily considered a women’s accessory? While men began carrying pocket watches in the 1700s, the wristwatch didn’t surface until the 1800s, when watchmakers first designed wristwatches for female royalty. For a long time after, it was a generally accepted custom that watches were for girls only.

Another fact that might come as a shock? The reason men picked up the habit of wearing wristwatches was because of war – or rather, advances in military technology. As The Atlantic notes, soldiers during the Second Boer War in South Africa “jerry-rigged pocket watches and strapped them on their wrists since it was now possible to precisely synchronize military movements”. Soon, the average joe picked up on the habit, and watchmakers began designing stylish wristwatches for men.

While Patek Philippe (still one of the best watch brands today) designed one of the first women’s watches, Louis Cartier gets credit for designing the first men’s wristwatch. There’s a reason these brands have maintained their position as the top watch brands on the planet!

Our Top 10 Best Watches For Women

Brand: Bulgari

Price: $AUD28,500

What’s it made of: This watch has an 18 karat gold bezel set with brilliant-cut diamonds and an 18 karat rose gold, stainless steel bracelet.

Why we love it: This watch marries two of Bulgari’s most iconic designs – the snake and the interlocking gold strips that make up the strap, or the “tubogas”. Made with 18-karat rose gold and diamonds, this designer watch is dripping with luxury.

Best used for: When you want to look and feel like a thousand bucks – literally!

Brand: Rolex

Price: $AUD7,700

What’s it made of: Stainless steel, scratch-resistant sapphire

Why we love it: Posh yet professional, this version of the classic timepiece marries a delicate stainless steel body with a serious black dial. The result is an everyday watch you can wear from day to night.

Best used for: You can either wear this every day or as a dress watch for more laid back events.

Brand: Skagen

Price: $AUD565

What’s it made of: Gold-tone stainless steel mesh strap, stainless steel case. Powered with Wear OS by Google.

Why we love it: Though it doesn’t best other smartwatches for being more affordable (it’s mid-range at best), the gold-tone mesh strap on this watch sets it apart from the competition. It’s a smartwatch that looks and feels like a branded designer watch.

Best for: Smartwatch-wearers who want to stay connected without looking like they’re carrying some clunky tech on their arm.

Brand: Swatch

Price: $AUD145

What’s it made of: Quartz, plastic case, silicone strap

Why we love it: Swatch is an affordable brand that produces top-notch watches, and this is no exception. The Big Bold collection is attention-grabbing, with its candy colours, big arrows, and 3D print on its face.

Best for: It’s in the name – people with big, bold, and bright personalities!

Brand: Gucci

Price: $AUD1,553

What’s it made of: Calf-leather strap, gold-tone metal

Why we love it: Sometimes less is more, and the G-Timeless’ simplicity makes it, well, timeless! It’s got the signature green and red Gucci stripes, plus three gold stud markers and a bee for the 12 o’clock marker.

Best used for: Daily wear

Brand: Patek Philippe

Price: $AUD580,000

What’s it made of: White gold case, sapphire-crystal case back, diamond-crusted dial

Why we love it: According to the Patek Philippe website, the Nautilus has “epitomised the elegant sports watch since 1976”. And it’s true – 40 years later and Patek’s Nautilus line still delivers chic watches for active women. It’s waterproof up to 120m too.

Best for: Active gals who still want to look classy!

Brand: Cartier

Price: $AUD24,363

What’s it made of: 18k pink gold case set with brilliant-cut diamonds, leather strap

Why we love it: With a design dating back to 1922, and loved by the likes of Angelina Jolie and Princess Diana, Cartier’s Tank is an iconic and historic piece.

Best used for: Daily wear

Brand: Garmin

Price: $AUD773

What’s it made of: Stainless steel bezel, fibre-reinforced polymer case, silicone strap

Why we love it: This is more than just your usual digital watch. This sports watch tracks everything from running to cycling to swimming, has an emergency button in case something happens to you while you’re out exercising, and is customisable from the display to the strap.

Best for: Girls who love sports and fitness!

