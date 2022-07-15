If you’ve been heading out and about these couple of weeks, you’ll know that we are well and truly in the thick of winter.

As you step out of your humble abode, one strong gust of wind has you rethinking your Thursday-night life choices. Should I cancel on this date? How many layers of thermals and scarves is *too* much? Should I wear this cute LBD and brave the chilly wind?

The answer is yes, you should wear your favourite LBD, but we can’t help you decide on whether or not your Thursday night date is worth it. Nonetheless, the bottom line is: you shouldn’t need to brave the cold.

A trench coat has always been a winter wardrobe staple for many, however, finding the perfect trench that stands the test of time - as well as an extremely windy Aussie winter - is a hard task.

To help you narrow down your search for your next trench coat to pair with your date night fit - or any fit for that matter, we’ve rounded up the best trench coats that will take you from office drinks to Sunday brunch to date night - season after season, year after year.

The best trench coats to shop in Australia