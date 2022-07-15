Willa Leo trench coat, $169.95 at The Iconic
When we think of a trench coat we think of a sleek trench coat like this one by Willa. In a classic and timeless colourway and silhouette, it will quickly become your most-reached-for item in your wardrobe this winter.
Verdo Moda Luna check shacket, $90.96 (usually $129.95) at Myer
If you’re looking for a lightweight trench coat, you should definitely consider this checkered shacket by Vero Moda. Featuring two chest pockets and made from recycled polyester, it’s the on-trend outerwear piece you’ve been looking for.
Azure Meadow trench coat, $329 at Ergonaut
We can only dream of work wear that feels like loungewear. Melbourne label, Ergonaut has created an ultra-soft trench coat with adjustable ties - perfect for a crisp morning commute to the office or Sunday brunch with the girls.
Check trench coat in stone, $132 at ASOS
We can’t take our eyes off of the gorgeous panelling in stone seen in this ASOS check trench coat. Full length and incredibly chic, it’s the it-girl trench coat you need right now.
Bershka smart trench coat in khaki, $89.95 at ASOS
Fitting in nicely within a neutral palette, this trench coat by Bershka has dropped shoulders and is lightweight - making it a perfect piece to dress up or down depending on the occasion. Plus, we can’t go past this gorgeous sage hue.
Harlen white teddy coat, $129.99 at Beginning Boutique
After the feeling of hugging a huge teddy bear? The Harlen teddy coat does just that. It’s comfortable and stylish and is the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe.
Rae structured trench coat, $169.99 at Forever New
Instantly elevate any look with the tailored Rae trench coat by Forever New. Made from a premium cotton blend, it’s warm and stylish - pair it with your favourite LBD or over jeans and a tee, the combinations are endless.
Beige trench coat, $89.99 at H&M
Available in beige or sage green, this trench coat by H&M features a drawstring waist for those who aren’t fans of belts. Hitting at the knee, it’s the understated trench that you wish you knew about sooner.
HVN Caitlin PVC trench coat in bright green, $320.91 (usually $1069.70) at Net-A-Porter
Make a statement with this bright green trench coat by HVN. Tailored in a classic silhouette and made in a durable PVC fabric, you’ll be walking the streets on a winter night without a shiver in sight.
Lead photo: Emily in Paris, Netflix