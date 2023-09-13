Classic Lemon Tart, Thermomix recipe. New Idea

Brunch Thermomix: Classic Lemon Tart

Serves: 10 - Prep & Cook: 78 minutes

Ingredients

200 g golden caster sugar

Finely grated zest and juice of 4 lemons (make sure you have at least 150g juice)

4 eggs

2 egg yolks, extra

300 g pure cream

Icing sugar, mixed berries, and mascarpone, to serve (optional)

VANILLA BEAN PASTRY

250 g golden caster sugar

¼ vanilla bean

100 g cold unsalted butter, cubed

190 g plain flour

Ice cold water, as needed

Method

1 For the vanilla bean pastry, place sugar and vanilla bean into Thermomix bowl and mill 10 sec/speed 10. Add butter and flour and mix 10 sec/speed 6 until resembles breadcrumbs. Add water through hole in lid while you continue to mix 10 sec/Interval speed. As soon as the dough starts to form a ball, stop and remove pastry from bowl onto lightly floured baking mat or board. Shape into a flat disc and wrap well with baking paper. Place in fridge for at least 30 minutes.

2 Preheat oven to 200ºC. Roll out pastry and use to line a 23cm flan tin with removable base. Prick the base of the pastry with a fork, then line with baking paper and fill with pastry weights or uncooked rice. Blind bake for 15 minutes. Remove paper and weights, and cook for a further 5 minutes or until golden on the base. Cool slightly and reduce oven temperature to 160ºC.

3 Place sugar and zest into the Thermomix mixing bowl and mill 15-20 sec/speed 9. Scrape down and repeat. Add juice, eggs, extra yolks and cream, and blend 20 sec/speed 6. Pour filling into pastry base and bake for 40-45 minutes or until just set in centre.

4 Dust with icing sugar, top with plenty of sliced or whole fresh or frozen berries and serve with mascarpone, if desired.

TIP Make sure you invest in a flan tin with a removable base, otherwise you'll be eating your Lemon Tart off the tin.

Rawthentic Taco Salad, Thermomix recipe. New Idea

Brunch Thermomix: Rawthentic Taco Salad

Serves: 4 - Prep & Cook: 4329 Minutes

Ingredients

150 g wild rice, soaked for three days (see variation)

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp ground sweet paprika (ground pimento)

2 tsp pink sea salt flakes or 1 tsp sea salt flakes

½ bunch coriander

3 cloves garlic

1 fresh long red chilli

2 tbsp coconut palm sugar

60 g extra virgin olive oil

juice 1 - 2 limes

200 g walnut kernels

1 red capsicum, diced

3 spring onions, sliced diagonally

½ cup Kalamata olives, pitted

1 punnet grape tomatoes, halved

1 - 2 avocados, chopped

1 iceberg lettuce, broken into pieces

Additional lime wedges, to serve

Method

1 Presoak the wild rice for at least 3 days. You must rinse it morning and night and leave it covered in the fridge during this process. The grain will burst open and become soft. When it has reached this stage it is ready to use.

2 Place spices and salt into Thermomix bowl and mill 10 sec/speed 10. Scrape down sides of bowl. Wash the roots and stalks of the coriander well and add to the bowl (reserving the coriander leaves) along with the garlic, chilli, sugar, oil and lime juice. Blend 4 sec/speed 6. Add walnuts and chop 2 sec/speed 4. Add soaked rice and just combine 2 sec/Interval. Set aside.

3 Place the coriander leaves, capsicum, spring onion, olives, tomato and avocado in a large bowl with the taco mixture and toss to combine.

4 Serve the salad in lettuce cups with lime wedges.

TIP Deseed the red chilli if you don't like as much spice or are serving to children.

Aussie Meat Pies, Thermomix recipe. New Idea

Dinner Thermomix: Aussie Meat Pies

Serves: 6 - Prep & Cook: 65 minutes

Ingredients

½ cup flat-leaf parsley leaves

2 cloves garlic

1 onion, peeled and halved

2 tbsp olive oil

15 g cornflour

500 g beef, diced

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp soy sauce or tamari

1 tbsp fish sauce

100- 120 g mushrooms, sliced (optional)

1- 2 sheets puff pastry

Method

1 Place parsley into the Thermomix bowl and chop 4 sec/speed 7. Set aside. Place garlic, onion and oil into the Thermomix bowl and chop 3 sec/speed 8. Sauté 5 min/Varoma/speed 1. Add parsley, cornflour, beef, sauces and mushroom (if using) to the Thermomix bowl and cook 10 min/100ºC/speed 1.

2 Heat an oiled, barbecue grill plate over a high heat. Add chickens, skin-side down. Reduce heat to medium. Close lid or cover loosely with foil. Cook for 15 minutes. Turn over. Re-cover. Cook for a further 45 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through. Remove.

3 Meanwhile, make dressing. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Whisk well. Add tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, olives and feta. Stir to combine. Place chickens on a serving plate. Spoon over half the salad. Serve with remaining salad.

4 Pre-heat oven to 220 ºC/200ºC fan-forced. Divide the cold beef among six 12cm ceramic pie dishes. Cut puff pastry into circles large enough to cover top of each pie, and place over the pies. Cut a small cross in the top of the pastry and cook for 30-35 minutes until golden and puffed.

TIP Fry up bacon and add it to the pie filling if you want that extra oomph!

Salted Caramel Ice-Cream, Thermomix Recipe. New Idea

Dessert Thermomix: Salted Caramel Ice-Cream

Makes: 1.3L tub - Prep & Cook: 752 minutes

Ingredients

150 g coconut sugar

50 g pure maple syrup

50 g unsalted butter

2 tsp vanilla bean paste

2 tsp pink sea salt flakes or 1 tsp sea salt flakes

100 g whole milk

500 g pure cream

4 eggs

150 g dark chocolate, broken into pieces (optional)

Method

1 Place sugar, maple syrup, butter and vanilla into Thermomix bowl and cook 15 min/Varoma/speed 1. Add salt, milk and cream and whisk 30 sec/speed 5. Add eggs and beat 20 sec/speed 4.

2. Cook for 5 min/80°C/speed 4.

3 Pour into a 1.5L container and freeze. After a couple of hours, when partially frozen, place scoops into Thermomix bowl and mix 1 min/speed 5.

4 Fold through the chocolate, if using. Return to the container and freeze for at least 12 hours before serving.

TIP Add shredded coconut in the Ice-Cream mixture for an extra coconutty taste!