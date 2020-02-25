RELATED: The Zodiac’s Most Creative Sign: Meet 10 Celebrities Who Are Pisces

The Best At Taking Risks: Aries

Aries dates: March 21 to April 19

Their best traits: Fearless, passionate, and competitive – these traits sum up an Aries’ personality. Like the ram, an Aries charges at challenges headfirst, making them excellent leaders and co-workers.

Their worst traits: Aries’ love to be challenged, so when things become too routine, they can get bored pretty easily. They can also be quite arrogant, butting heads with those who don’t agree with them.

Best at: Leading teams, assuming challenging positions at work, and taking risks. With an Aries travel-buddy, you can expect anything along the lines of bungee jumping, cliff diving, and exotic food trips!

Getty

The Most Reliable Sign: Taurus

Taurus dates: April 20 to May 20

Their best traits: A Taurus is solid as a rock in more ways than one! This earth sign is generally practical, peaceful, and extremely hardworking. Their calm nature and dependability make them the perfect person to go to in times of crisis.

Their worst traits: Taureans can be extremely hard-headed and resistant to change, even when it’s supposed to be for the better!

Best at: Executing plans, showing up where they’re needed, committing to something. Because they’re such hardworking creatures, Taureans also like to indulge every once in a while. Expect a Taurean friend to pamper you when you’re stressed!

Getty

The Sign That Can Talk Their Way Out Of Anything: Gemini

Gemini dates: May 21 to June 20

Their best traits: Geminis have the gift of gab. They’re endlessly curious and will prod you to divulge your life story within minutes of meeting you and they’re flexible enough to feel comfortable wherever you put them. Take a Gemini to any party and they will thrive. That being said, they’ve got the wits and the charm to talk their way out of most sticky situations.

Their worst traits: Their gift of gab can also be a curse. Sometimes, Geminis are just too much for some people. And as the twin sign, Geminis are notorious for being indecisive.

Best at: Telling stories and charming people. For this reason, Geminis often make excellent marketing people, journalists, and teachers.

Getty

The Best Friend: Cancer

Cancer dates: June 21 to July 22

Their best traits: Cancerians are sensitive, loyal creatures who will defend their best friends till their dying breath. Of all the astrological signs, Cancers are some of the most emotional, tying with fellow water signs Pisces and Scorpio. This emotional intelligence makes them adept at sensing a friend’s needs.

Their worst traits: Because they’re so emotional, Cancers can become either jealous or paranoid of people outside of their inner circles. Cancerians tend to build walls and are wary to let new people in.

Best at: Building a haven for their loved ones and lending an ear when you need to vent.

Getty

The Best Party Guest/Host: Leo

Leo dates: July 23 to August 22

Their best traits: The lyrics “the party don’t start ‘til I walk in” may have been sung by a Piscean, but these words ring true for every Leo. These natural-born performers are so adept at entertaining people that for many Leos, it becomes their lifelong profession!

Their worst traits: One of a Leo’s biggest obstacles is their ego. Their (over-)confidence can sometimes keep them from understanding and accepting when other people are right and they’re wrong.

Best at: Turning up the party and keeping folks entertained for hours. Leos make great hosts, TV presenters, and actors.

Getty

The Best At Planning: Virgo

Virgo dates: August 23 to September 22

Their best traits: Virgos are the Excel-sheet-wielding, list-making, calendar-setting signs we wish we could all be. Organised and efficient, Virgos love to plan stuff. As earth signs, they value and represent stability and calm amid chaos.

Their worst traits: Virgos have very high standards, especially for themselves. Failure is not an option for some Virgos, and this attitude can be toxic if left unchecked.

Best at: Making travel itineraries, event planning, and managing operations.

Getty

The Best At Breaking Up Fights: Libra

Libra dates: September 23 to October 22

Their best traits: Librans are all about doing what’s fair and making sure that everyone is treated fairly. They’re the peacekeepers of the signs, and they tend to go out of their way to ensure that everyone gets their slice of pie.

Their worst traits: Because they like to take the time to weigh their options and look at all sides, Librans can take forever to come to a decision.

Best at: Because they value fairness above all, Librans often work well as mediators during disagreements. They will allow each side to say their piece and will try to find a common ground for everyone. They also make great hosts – they’ll make sure that everyone at the party is having fun, and that nobody is left out.

Getty

The Best At Exacting Revenge: Scorpio

Scorpio dates: October 22 to November 21

Their best traits: Scorpios are your ride-or-die friends. Get on their good side and they’ll defend and protect you with their lives. Often deemed as the “mysterious” sign, Scorpios have a soft underbelly full of love and compassion.

Their worst traits: Do a Scorpio (or their loved ones) wrong and you can expect them to take it personally.

Best at: Their worst trait could come in handy when you’re feeling a little naughty. We 100 percent don’t condone bad behaviour – so you didn’t hear it from us – but if you’re plotting on revenge, you can rely on a Scorpio to have your back.

Getty

The Best Star Sign To Take On Adventures: Sagittarius

Sagittarius dates: November 22 to December 21

Their best traits: At their best, Sags are idealistic, curious, and optimistic. They have a thirst for knowledge, wisdom, and truth, and will go to the ends of the earth (literally!) to find whatever it is they’re looking for.

Their worst traits: These restless creatures are easily bored with routine. They’re also notoriously averse to long-term commitments.

Best at: Sags make the best travel buddies – they’re spontaneous, flexible, and easy-going! They’re also always up for a debate, so if you want to pick someone’s brain about something, a Sag will always listen.

Getty

The Best At Getting Stuff Done: Capricorn

Capricorn dates: December 22 to January 19

Their best traits: Hardworking and relentless creatures, Capricorns are responsible, reliable, and will always see a project through to the end. Their highly competitive nature also pushes them to do their best at everything you do, so you can expect top-notch results from most Caps!

Their worst traits: Capricorns can be ruthless, especially when things or people get in the way of what they want to accomplish. Like their fellow earth sign, the Virgo, they can also be pretty hard on themselves.

Best at: Caps are natural leaders who will push their teammates to do their best. They make great team captains, teachers, and CEOs.

Getty

The Best At Building Communities: Aquarius

Aquarius dates: January 20 to February 18

Their best traits: Aquarians tend to have a humanitarian streak – they believe everyone deserves to be treated fairly, and they will see to it that changes will be made for that to happen. They’re also very charming and easy to get along with, meaning they can easily convince people to get on board the causes close to their hearts.

Their worst traits: Aquarians are fixed signs, so they can be steadfast in their belief of what’s right. They can also be quite unpredictable and even aloof when they lose interest.

Best at: Aquarians could make great presidents, non-profit leaders, and scientists.

Getty

The Best Shoulder To Cry On: Pisces

Pisces dates: February 19 to March 20

Their best traits: Of all the zodiac signs, Pisceans are the most in touch with their emotions. Empathetic and sensitive, Pisceans can sense when their friends are going through a hard time, and can easily make them feel listened to and cared about.

Their worst traits: Sometimes, Pisceans can feel overwhelmed by their own emotions. When they’re going through something, they can also be harbingers of drama!

Best at: Comforting friends and channelling their emotions into a creative outlet. Pisceans often make great artists, musicians, and actors.

Getty

RELATED: Famous Scorpios: Top 10 Scorpio Celebrities