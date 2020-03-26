The exclusive Voyager 47 Club Lounge Outrigger

Things to do ... Guests can sink their toes in the warm sand or the glorious Pacific Ocean, or even try paddleboarding in the quest of turtles. There are also enjoy a number of complimentary activities, or even just sit and take in the stunning views as the sun sets with Diamond Head as the backdrop. If you want to take a break from the sea, the resort features an oceanfront swimming pool with sun terrace, three on-site oceanfront restaurants, a fitness centre and a rooftop spa. If you brought the smallies with you and need five minutes to yourself, there are free child-friendly Hawaiian cultural activities offered daily, including fresh flower lei-making or ukulele lessons. Upscale shopping and dining at The Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center and Waikiki Beach Walk are within five minutes walk of Honolulu Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort.

Voyager 47 Club

One of the top draws of the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort is to catch a spectacular sunset at the Voyager 47 Club Lounge, exclusively for the use of guests in Voyager 47 Club rooms and all suites.

In the morning, experience sunrise over Diamond Head with a delicious island-style breakfast, and of course, premium Kona coffee.

At sunset, early evening pupu (appetizers) are served, together with sangria, wine, and local craft beer.

The famous Duke's

The night life at Duke's is unforgettable with a lively line-up of entertainment.

Sip a local brew or mai tai and savor Waikiki's spectacular sunsets, or celebrate late night revelry at the Barefoot Bar.

Some of Hawaii's favorite contemporary artists take the beachfront stage, including Henry Kapono, Ellsworth Simeona, Maunalua, and Kaala Boys just to name a few!

The bar is named after Duke Kahanamoku, who popularised surfing around the world and won five Olympic gold medals for swimming.

Original photos of Duke and memorabilia line the walls or you can also walk up the road to see Duke’s statue, also on the same stretch.

