What Causes Thinning Hair?

Believe it or not, tons of things can trigger increased hair fall for men and women. Losing a few strands a day is a natural part of your hair’s life cycle, but factors like stress, hormonal changes, medication, diet, and genetics can make things worse. Thankfully, we can take preventive measures by switching up your routine when washing your hair. Say goodbye to your old products and say hello to bringing back your healthy, bouncy hair!

How Do Hair Thickening Shampoos Work?

If you want your hair to get thick real quick, finding sulphate-free formulas with special ingredients like caffeine and ketoconazole is a must! The DHT hormone in your scalp causes hair thinning and premature balding, so it’s essential to use DHT-blocking compounds to stop hair loss in its tracks. Ketoconazole is used to treat dandruff and baldness for men, but it’s just as effective for reducing hair fall in women. Volumizing shampoos combine these active ingredients to provide an affordable and effective treatment for all your hair problems.

The 10 Best Shampoos For Thinning Hair

Nobody wants thin and patchy hair – that’s why you need to give your strands some extra love and care with the help of special shampoos. Keep reading to learn how you can achieve all your hair goals with the best products on the market!

10. Viviscal Densifying Shampoo

Overview: Viviscal uses biotin, keratin, and zinc to give your hair all the nutrients it needs to stay clean, hydrated, and healthy. They also offer vitamin supplements, conditioners, and leave on elixirs to repair your hair from the inside out!

Pros And Cons: It smells amazing and does a great job in cleansing the scalp, but it can leave the hair feeling a little dry afterwards. Pair it with conditioner for best results!

Cost: $AUD19.99

Buy Now: viviscal.com.au

9. Ultrax Labs Hair Surge Shampoo

Overview: Made with Caffinoplex and Saw Palmetto technology, this shampoo stimulates regrowth and strengthens your hair to minimise hair loss. Its special formulation blocks the enzymes to put DHT to a halt, encouraging new growth and extending the lifespan of your strands.

Pros And Cons: This shampoo reduces breakage and leaves your hair feeling silky smooth, but the caffeine can cause a bit of a tingling sensation when applied to the scalp!

Cost: $AUD107

Buy Now: u-buy.com.au

8. Watermans Grow Me Shampoo

Overview: This award-winning shampoo is perfect for all hair types! It contains niacin, protein, vitamin B, argan oil, caffeine, and rosemary extract to improve the health of hair follicles for added volume. It’s also great for coloured or bleached hair!

Pros And Cons: You’ll find lots of rave reviews and impressive before and after pics! However, it takes a while to see results, and you may have to go through a few bottles to notice any improvements.

Cost: $AUD24.99

Buy Now: watermanshair.com.au

7. Arganlife Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo

Overview: If you prefer using all-natural ingredients, this is the perfect product for you! Infused with pure Moroccan argan oil, it has a unique texture that doesn’t lather up like your regular shampoo. It adds a slick feel to your hair for added smoothness and flexibility.

Pros And Cons: It moisturises your hair with ease and aids in blood circulation, but it can also be quite difficult to rinse off during a shower.

Cost: $AUD43

Buy Now: arganlifeproducts.com

6. Sebamed Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo

Overview: Medicate your mane with this cheap paraben-free shampoo that you can easily find at any drugstore! It balances out the PH levels in your scalp for optimal growth conditions with its medicinal properties. It provides your hair follicles with extra oxygen so it can fully recover.

Pros And Cons: True to its name, there is no scent or colour in its formulation. So if you’re looking for something that smells good, this product might leave you hanging.

Cost: $AUD13.99

Buy Now: sebamed.com.au

5. Keranique Scalp Stimulating Shampoo

Overview: It’s important to tackle the problem of hair fall at the roots, and that’s what makes Keranique so unique! It nourishes the hair with keratin, protein, and vitamin B5 while getting rid of build-up that prevents hair from regenerating.

Pros And Cons: It breathes new life into your limp hair with its volumizing effect, but the peppermint oil can give off a minty sensation that you might not like.

Cost: $AUD19.95

Buy Now: keranique.com

4. Revita FOR Hair Thickening Shampoo

Overview: This brand calls itself the ultimate thickening shampoo – and for a good reason! It uses organic ingredients like coconut oil, wheat, and herbs to give your strands the natural nutrients it needs to grow healthy. As a bonus, it works wonders for detangling your hair.

Pros And Cons: The reviews are generally positive, but it can take a bit of time before you get your desired results. It’s a slow process, but definitely worth the wait!

Cost: $AUD17.95

Buy Now: myhaircare.com.au

3. Nioxin Scalp Revitaliser

Overview: We recommend this product for oily scalps that need intensive cleansing. It uses ingredients that act as antioxidants along with vitamin B, zinc, and Q10 – plus it smells wonderful because of the peppermint and white tea extracts!

Pros And Cons: It refreshes your scalp and leaves you feeling squeaky clean while giving you voluminous hair! However, it costs a lot of money and recommends that you buy additional products for best results.

Cost: $AUD99

Buy Now: hairhousewarehouse.com.au

2. Kérastase Densifique Bain Densité

Overview: Enriched with vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and glycerine, it targets the cuticles in your hair for a deep, nourishing cleanse. The formula plumps up your hair by boosting moisture and protection, adding some much-needed density without stripping your hair of its natural shine.

Pros And Cons: This product works for curly, kinky, and straight hair! It smells amazing and delivers on its promises, but the downside is that it isn’t sulphate-free.

Cost: $AUD46

Buy Now: adorebeauty.com.au

1. Aveda Invati Advanced Exfoliating Shampoo

Overview: This product exfoliates dead skin cells to invigorate hair regeneration when massaged onto the scalp. It uses salicylic acid with essential oils from lavender, rosemary, and other herbal extracts for fuller locks!

Pros And Cons: Gentle and organic, it soothes any skin irritations for optimal regrowth conditions. There are tons of satisfied Aveda customers out there, but some people claim it can feel too rich for normal or oily hair. For best results, use it with the matching conditioner!

Cost: $AUD50

Buy Now: aveda.com.au

From Thin To Thick

Now you can stop stressing over your tresses and give your hair the full body it deserves. With enough patience and regular maintenance, you’ll revitalise your crowning glory and gain back your confidence in no time!

