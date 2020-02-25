RELATED: What To Wear For The Casino Dress Code, And What’ll Get You Kicked Out

How To Play Powerball

To bet on Powerball, you should buy and fill up a play slip at local news agencies or convenience stores. You have to choose two sets of numbers; seven main numbers from one to 35, then one Powerball number from one to 20. After choosing your numbers, you now have to choose 10 dates on which draws to enter. After that, just wait for the draw and keep your ticket safe.

Getty

Winning the jackpot means that you’ve matched all of seven main numbers and the Powerball number. But don’t worry if you didn’t get to match everything. There’s also a corresponding prize depending on how many main numbers you’ve correctly matched, with and without the Powerball.

Listed down are the 9 divisions in Powerball:

7 winning numbers + Powerball

7 winning numbers

6 winning numbers + Powerball

6 winning numbers

5 winning numbers + Powerball

5 winning numbers

4 winning numbers + Powerball

3 winning numbers + Powerball

2 winning numbers + Powerball

There are multiple ways of knowing if you’re walking home with extra cash on Powerball. Nowadays, the most popular way is to check it online on lotto websites. But the classic way of getting the results is watching the Powerball numbers drawn live on TV. Tune in on 7Two at approximately 8:30 pm AEST on the night of the dates you’ve picked.

Tried And Tested

Lotto is still the most favoured gambling category in Australia. In 2018, at least 7.7 million Australians buy lottery tickets from Powerball, Oz Lotto, and other lottery outlets. The only licensed lotteries operator in Australia, Tabcorp, took in $AUD2.8-billion in total revenues from lotto games last year. The hype for the lottery is still there, despite the chances of winning being lower than the chances of getting struck by lightning.

The numbers say that the odds of winning a part of the jackpot are one in 76,767,600. While that seems like a very low probability, the jackpot values soar constantly, prompting more and more people to buy tickets until a winning combination comes out. Besides, the probability of winning any prize in Powerball is one in 44.

Getty

Take it from 7-time jackpot winner Richard Lustig. The Florida native won his first grand prize in 1992, bringing home $AUD10,000 ($AUD14,745). By the time he won his fourth jackpot, Richard realised that there was a pattern for getting the best odds. “I didn’t even realize that I had a method until my fourth win. Even though everybody else was saying ‘oh, you’re just a lucky guy, there’s no such thing as a method.’ I’m saying, ‘I won four times. How can you say that’s just luck?’”, Richard insists.

With his multiple wins, Richard has written a book called Learn How to Increase Your Chances of Winning the Lottery.

The five most likely numbers to hit are: 23, 32, 17, 5, and 22. The statistics illustrate that these lucky numbers have the most odds of striking gold. However, that doesn’t mean that you should place your bets solely on these numbers. Here are three tips and tricks to have the best chance at scoring a Powerball win.

Tips To Get Winning Numbers

Avoid Quick Picks

If you’re seriously in it for the money, the best way to win isn’t in the form of quick picks. Quick picking is considered as a lazy way to play the game and does not raise your chances of winning. Also according to CNBC, there’s a big chance that you could get a set of duplicate tickets.

More Tickets, More Chance Of Winning

Of course, in a game run by odds, you have more chances of scoring a win by having more entries. Just a reminder though, limit yourself to a certain budget for purchasing tickets and be certain that you stick to it. Without question, money that’s meant for bills and necessary items should be left untouched.

Getty

Keep Your Roster Consistent

Don’t forget to use the same line-up a couple of times before finally giving up. Constantly switching up your numbers lowers the odds of matching it with the officially drawn numbers. So when you’re confident in the line-up that you have, make sure you hold on to it.

Join A Syndicate

A syndicate is a group of people who pool their money in order to purchase a bigger entry. A bigger entry means better chances of winning – which is a great plus even if you have to split the cash prize. So, look for syndicate groups online or start one with your family and friends.

