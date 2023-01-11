Hardtofind

What should I look for in a portable BBQ grill?

Fuel: Most portable grills are fuelled by propane due to its added portability, plus they’re readily available at service stations - making it super easy to plan for road trips. However, there are also portable charcoal grills available for those who enjoy the woody flavour and aromatics charcoal gives. Electric grills are also available, but offer less portability due to its need for a powerpoint to be usable.

Size: Consider how and where you are going to store your portable BBQ. Will it mostly be in your backyard? Or will it take up space mostly in the trunk of your car? Thankfully, portable BBQs come in a variety of sizes so it’s easy to find one that suits your needs and preferences.

Material: Like most purchase decisions, figuring out what the actual product is constructed out of is incredibly important. Cast iron portable barbecues are at the top of the game when it comes to a quality grill. However, high quality materials come with a price - cast iron tends to be quite heavy, making transporting it to and from slightly more difficult than other materials. For us, this is a small price to pay, however, if you prefer something a bit lighter, there are BBQs that are made from cast aluminium which is a lighter alternative.

Accessories: Some portable barbecues come with cooking accessories like grills or drip trays. These are incredibly handy and it’s worth noting if the BBQ you’re buying comes with compatible accessories. Otherwise, it would be a good idea to make your own ‘accessories kit’ before you take your portable BBQ out for a spin.

What are the best portable BBQs to buy in Australia?

If you’re ready to be acquainted with your first portable BBQ of the season, then you’re at the right place. Below, we’ve rounded up the best portable BBQs to buy in Australia for 2023.

Everdure by Heston Blumenthal cube portable barbecue, $229 at Temple & Webster

Available in green, black, orange and stone colourways, this portable barbecue is incredibly chic. Featuring a chrome cooking grill, a removable ash pan and cool-to-the-touch handles, maintaining this bad boy is a breeze.

Key features:

Removable ash pan

Cool-touch handles

Chrome cooking grill

Bamboo serving tray

Weber Baby Q in black, $389 at The Good Guys

Weber is well-known for their high quality barbecues and grills, this portable gas BBQ by the brand is no exception. Designed for convenient portability, it's a road trip must-have in our books.

Key features:

Stainless steel Q burner, cast aluminium lid and body, cast-iron split cooking grills

Easy to clean drip tray included

Push button igniter for easy use

Cool touch lid handle



Cuisinart Grillster portable gas grill, $245.30 at Amazon

Looking for a grill that is sleek and easy to use? Consider your search over. The Cuisinart Grillster features an enamelled steel cooking grate and a generous cooking surface area, your favourite BBQ dishes are just a 'push-to-ignite' button away.

Key features:

Dishwasher safe cooking grate

Push to ignite button

Easy and convenient grill hood

Personalised outdoor garden BBQ, $560 at Hardtofind

A personalised portable charcoal grill? Yes, please. This one from Hardtofind features the option to add a personalised message of your choice to the front of the BBQ, making it a great gift idea for the BBQ lover in your life.

Key features:

Charcoal grill

Personalised message inclusion

Stainless steel

Weber Go-Anywhere portable BBQ, $149.95 at Amazon

Another highly-rated portable BBQ from Weber is the Go-Anywhere. Perfect for intimate backyard gatherings or to take to the beach - you can take your charcoal grilling skills, on tour.

Key features:

Hibachi style charcoal grill

Porcelain enamelled bowl and lid with a chrome-plated steel cooking grill

Large cooking surface area of 1040cm²

George Foreman indoor/outdoor BBQ grill in grey, $129 at Catch

Looking for an electric option? This George Foreman portable electric barbecue is made for both indoor or outdoor use. Featuring a ribbed steel grill plate, a non-stick George Touch Pro coating and a removable stand, this portable BBQ is powerful and will keep you and your belly happy all summer long.

Key features:

Temperature control probe

Drip tray

Electric grill

High dome lid

Removable stand

