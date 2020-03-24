Royal Sea Cliff Kailua-Kona Resort

Facilities

Panoramic views of the Kona Coast are just one of the jaw-dropping appeals of Royal Sea Cliff Kona by Outrigger.

These private, family-friendly apartments, situated on dramatic lava-rock bluff and 7 acres of oceanfront, provides guests with breathtaking, ocean views.

If you would like to take a day off from the sea, the resort features two outdoor pools (one an adults only), a hot tub, sauna, a tennis court, games toom, barbecue areas, and a courtyard with a cascading stream and tropical gardens.

Each spacious suite is fully furnished and completely self-contained, featuring: lanais (balconies), a fully equipped kitchen, free WiFi, an en-suite bathroom, and a clothes dryer and washing machine.

The Perfect Location

Kona Town is just a mile away for casual shopping and dining, as well as finding deep-sea fishing charters, scuba and snorkel tours.

Hike volcano trails, ride on horseback with Hawaiian cowboys, and star-gaze atop Mauna Kea. We recommend an around-the-island drive or some wildlife spotting - watch out for seals, sea turtles, and mongoose.

The town features many small coffee plantations, and the site where Captain Cook met his demise at the hands of angry Hawaiians in 1779.

The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is a two-hour drive. Go the south coast way and stop at Punalu'u Black Sand Beach and see its sea turtles.

Closer to home is the Kahalu'u Beach Park, which is great for snorkelling and sunbathing.

Activities

On-site cultural events are available for all ages, including informal sunset-viewing parties with performances by local musicians held twice weekly.

The resort also includes lei-making, hula and ukulele classes - which are popular for young and old.

The grounds are tropical and lush, with lots of greenery and water features, making it the perfect place to chill and meditate.

For more on Hawaii, go to the official website for Australians.

