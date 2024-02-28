The best pillows to buy in Australia 2024

The Koala Pillow

$155 at Koala

This award-winning and best-selling pillow has both soft and firm options depending on your preference. With the inner foam made of 100 per cent polyurethane gel foam, and independently tested for durability, this sleeping companion will allow you to have many sound slumbers for years to come.

Key features:

100% polyurethane gel foam.

Certified flexible polyurethane foams analysed by independent, accredited testing laboratories.

Fast and flexible delivery.

Try it at home for 120 night.

One year warranty.

Cooling Gel Infused Memory Foam Pillow

$83.99 (usually $139.99) at Sheridan Outlet

If you run hot during the night, this pillow is right up your alley. Every night will be as satisfying as flipping to the cool side of the pillow with this temperature regulating pillow. Its outer shell is infused with gel, and its inner shell is made of memory foam for the perfect mix of comfort and support.

Key features:

Temperature regulation through gel.

Support through memory foam.

Small woven dot texture.

Medium profile to suit most sleeping positions.

30 day returns.

Greenfirst Hypoallergenic Microfibre Medium Pillow

$39.95 at Pillow Talk

If you get the sniffles at night, this hypoallergenic pillow will help you sleep soundly. The soft cotton cover has been treated with a natural anti-dust mite repellent, made with extracts of lemon, lavender and eucalyptus essential oils. It also has a medium density, making it ideal for side and back sleepers.

Key features:

Made with a natural anti-dust mite repellent.

Hypoallergenic properties have been verified by independent laboratories.

Made of soft cotton.

Medium density.

Machine washable.

Also available at:

$44.95 at ebay.

Dentons Pillows Contoured High & Low Profile Pillows

$95.97 each (usually $159.95 each) at Myer

Made from moulded Softec foam, these contoured pillows offer dual height support depending on your sleeping preferences, curving to suit your face neck. The high profile is best suited for side sleepers with a medium to large frame, and the low profile for both back and side sleepers with a small to medium frame.

Key features:

Moulded Softec foam for contour and support.

Ensures ideal posture for spine alignment.

Health fresh treated to control mould, mildew and bacteria.

Cotton machine washable.

Australian made and owned.

Also available at:

Luxury Goose Surround Pillow

$229.95 ($195.46 for members) at Bed Bath N' Table

If you're willing to spend a little extra, this Morgan & Finch pillow is worth every cent. Extra comfortable and supportive, it is encased with a down-proof cotton japara cover, and filled with a blend of goose down and feather. Yes, it's as soft as it sounds.

Key features:

Lightweight.

Soft.

Supportive.

Comfortable.

Free online delivery.

How do you pick the right pillow in Australia?

It all depends on what helps you sleep best, and protects your body in the process. There are many different types of pillows on the market - feather and down pillows (soft), bamboo pillows (naturally hypoallergenic), memory foam pillows (contours to neck), wool pillows (temperature regulating), and more. The first step is to figure out what type of pillow best suits your needs.

Next, consider your sleeping style. Do you lie on your side, back, or stomach? For side sleepers, you want a pillow that keeps the spine at a consistent height; for back sleepers, you should consider a firm pillow that supports the neck and head; and for stomach sleepers, you will want a pillow that is soft and low.

