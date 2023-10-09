Delicious, and nutritious - what's not to love about the superfood that is mushrooms?
These low-calorie sources of fibre, protein, and antioxidants are easy to add to your favourite meals - and why wouldn't you with all these health benefits?
WATCH NOW: How to make a mushroom and potato sausage-roll pie. Article continues after video.
Below we've compiled a collection of all our favourite mushroom recipes, jam-packed with all the mouthwatering umami goodness that you've been craving.
RELATED || How long do mushrooms last?
Prosciutti-Wrapped Mushrooms with Capsicum Relish.
New Idea
Amp up mealtime with this umami-rich mushroom meal.
See recipe.
Mushroom with Asparagus with Mint Tahini Sauce.
New Idea
Make the most of mushrooms with this Mediterranean-inspired dish.
See recipe.
Beef and Mushroom Stir Fry.
New Idea
Quick, healthy, and oh so delicious.
See recipe.