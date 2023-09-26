Banana S'mores Muffins. New Idea

A sure crowd-pleaser for young and old.

Choc-Hazelnut and Raspberry Dessert Muffins. New Idea

An ultra-decadent dessert muffin recipe that brings together all our favourite things.

Blueberry and Lemon Poppyseed Muffins. Supplied

Features beautiful berries that are sure to add bursts of flavour and colour to your midday muffin snacking.

Sticky Date Muffins. New Idea

These sticky date muffins taste delightful and live up to their name.

Chocolate Zucchini Muffins. New Idea

These easy zucchini muffins are not only delicious, they're a clever way to get your kids eating their greens...sort of.

White Choc, Lemon and Blueberry Muffins New Idea

These delicious cakes are perfect to enjoy with a coffee any time of day!

Caramel Pecan Pie Muffins. New Idea

It's dessert in one delicious bite!