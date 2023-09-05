English Pork Breakfast Burger Supplied/New Idea Food

English Pork Breakfast Burger

Prep Time: 30

Difficulty Level: Easy

The Verdict: As someone who usually skips breakfast, it was a shock to the senses to be eating not just a burger, but one with a side of crispy garlicky roast potatoes to start my day. I must admit that I may have been converted eating a hearty morning meal thanks to this recipe - it's favoured by the Brits for a reason!

Available from Monday, September 11.

South African Style Pork Burger and Fries Supplied/New Idea Food

South African-Style Pork Burger and Fries with Cucumber & Spicy Volcano Sauce

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Difficulty Level: Easy

The Verdict: Whilst I personally have the worst tolerance to anything spicy, this burger is PERFECT for those who like a little spice in their meals! The cucumber, mayonnaise, and avocado perfectly compliment the heat so if you are feeling brave, we would recommend giving this one a go!

NOTE: For the purposes of this trial I was given beef mince instead of pork mince so I could taste test a wider range of meat options. Pictured are not the burger buns that the meal kit came with, rather make-do bread rolls from my local bakery as someone in my household ate the burger buns when they weren't meant to (how naughty, I know!).

Available from Monday, September 18.

Argentinian Chimichurri Chicken Burger Supplied/New Idea Food

Argentinian Chimichurri Chicken Burger

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Difficulty Level: Easy

The Verdict: Whilst I know I shouldn't pick favourites, this chimichurri chicken delight has well and truly won over my stomach (and heart). Packed to the brim with all the good stuff and garnished with garlic aioli and chimichurri sauce, you'll be licking your lips for sure!

Available from Monday, September 25.

