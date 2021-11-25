Smeg Hand Mixer 50's Style Black. Myer

Smeg Hand Mixer 50's Style Black from Myer for $169

With three different types of stainless-steel whisks, this hand mixer guarantees the best results in food preparation.

It also features two function keys that allow you to select up to nine speed levels for mixing, whipping and activating the Turbo function.

Russell Hobbs Desire Matte Black Hand Mixer. Kogan

Russell Hobbs Desire Matte Black Hand Mixer from Kogan for $50

The Russell Hobbs Desire Matte Black Hand Mixer makes beating, mixing and whisking completely effortless.

Offering a range of 5 different speeds to choose from, it's perfect for whipping up just about anything.

Smith & Nobel Retro Hand Mixer Red.

Smith & Nobel Retro Hand Mixer Red from Harris Scarfe for $44.99

This compact and powerful Smith & Nobel Retro Hand Mixer Red is a versatile kitchen necessity, with a lightweight construction, ergonomic grip and button controls to whisk and mix with ease.

It features 5 speeds and a turbo boost function, letting you adjust to match your ingredients and desired consistency.

Kenwood Handmix Lite Hand Mixer White. Myer

Kenwood Handmix Lite Hand Mixer White from Myer for $59

Handmix Lite is a new lightweight and ergonomic hand mixer that will power through recipes, giving you better results in less time.

With 450 Watts of power, you can tackle any recipe, from whipping cream and egg whisking to cake batters and bread doughs.

Breville The Handy Mix and Store. The Good Guys

Breville The Handy Mix and Store from The Good Guys for $59

Not only does this Breville handheld beater get the job done, but its silver finish is perfect to match any kitchen colour theme.

Aside from that, this handheld beater is good for getting beautiful cake batter, and it includes dough hooks, so you can mix more effectively.

Artisan 9 Speed Hand Mixer. KitchenAid

Artisan 9 Speed Hand Mixer from KitchenAid for $156.75

The 9 speed Hand Mixer has all the power, speeds and accessories that you need for mixing, kneading, whipping, blending and so much more.

It's the perfect go-to small appliance that has heavy-duty dishwasher safe stainless steel beaters, the addition of a pro whisk, dough hooks and a liquid blending rod.

Sunbeam Mixmaster Hand Mixer. The Good Guys

Sunbeam Mixmaster Hand Mixer from The Good Guys for $39.95

With its 6 speed settings, this Sunbeam handheld beater will let you get the right mixing consistency.

It's dishwasher safe, so you can have the convenience of easy cleaning and includes a V-Groove beater and dough hooks, allowing you to enhance the capabilities of your mixer.