Halloween cocktail shaker set, $9, Big W

A Halloween do is just incomplete without a chilling cocktail. This cocktail shaker from Big W will set the mood for the rest of the night with ease.

Assorted Halloween LED string lights, $7, Big W

There’s something about LED string lights that completely transform any space you’re decorating. Big W’s assorted selection of LED string lights ranges from pumpkins and bats to ghosts and skulls – perfect along the mantle or scattered along the middle of a table runner for an added touch.

Trick Or Treat Pumpkin Pie candle, $59.95, Glasshouse Fragrances

Nothing screams “it’s Halloween” than a pumpkin pie-scented candle. The Trick Or Treat candle by Glasshouse Fragrances fuses hints of spiced pumpkin and cinnamon together to create this delightfully delicious scent.

Garden Tales Pumpkin decoration, $175, Swarovski

If you’re feeling a little fancy this season, then this crystal Garden Tales Pumpkin decoration by none other than Swarovski will steal the show. Place within a tall vase for a subtle yet luxe addition to your Halloween decorating this year.

Spooky hollow pumpkin decoration in pink, $9.60 (usually $12), Spotlight

Who says pumpkin decorations have to be orange? This pink number adds a bit of feminine flair to a spooky classic.

Spooky ‘BOO’ hollow pumpkin decoration, $28 (usually $35), Spotlight

You can’t go wrong with a pumpkin-inspired piece when it comes to Halloween decorating, opt for this chic number if you dare.

Halloween metal yard stake pack, $17.49, Kogan

If your Halloween get-together extends to the backyard, you’ll need some outdoor décor. These metal yard stakes are durable and will do just the trick (or treat).

MILEXING Halloween pumpkin string lights, $19.48, Amazon

String these bad boys up indoors or outdoors thanks to its waterproof exterior. These pumpkin LED lights are almost too cute to count as Halloween décor…

LED remote-control candle sticks (pack of 10), $29.99, Amazon

Staying in theme with lighting options this Halloween are these remote-control LED candle sticks. Place down the dining table for a dark and moody affair.

AvviKro ceramic ghost candle holder, $34.99, Amazon

Something for those who want something a bit more subtle in the Halloween décor world, this ceramic ghost-shaped candle holder is as cute as it is functional.

Halloween skull glass, $62.99, Hardtofind

The perfect vessel for drinks but also for fresh flowers. This Halloween skull glass is versatile and is another subtle Halloween décor option that you can use season after season without looking tacky.

Trick or Treat Halloween pillowcase set, $69, Hardtofind

Another design hack when it comes to refreshing your living space is to change up your bed linen. In this instance, we’re talking about these Trick or Treat pillowcases that will fit seamlessly into your Halloween décor.

Write To Me Halloween journal, $42.95, THE ICONIC

Have you seen a coffee table book that was more fitting for spooky season? This Halloween journal by Write To Me will look tasteful atop your coffee table while adding just the right amount of festive flair.

Lead photo: Mean Girls / Paramount Pictures