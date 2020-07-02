Effortless locks are not always so effortless. Getty

How to get rid of a crazy colour, like orange, green or blue

“Try to wash it out with a deep cleansing shampoo and if you do not have one of these, you could do a really old school method of shampoo and bi-carb and wash your hair with that. This is extremely drying so Rose recommends backing it up with a nourishing treatment,” Rose says.

How to heal hair that has been damaged from DIY bleach or colouring

Rose recommends wetting a towel and heating it up in the microwave, then wrap your hair with the towel and a hair mask. Do this twice per week and use plenty of oil and leave-in treatment to feed the hair in between washes.

How to fix brassy hair

“To counteract brassiness, first try a purple shampoo at home, and if this doesn’t work best way is to book a professional toner at a salon.”

Trust Emily Ratajkowski to perfectly pull off an at-home hair cut. Instagram

How to maintain and trim your bangs at home

“When talking home haircuts and bangs it’s dangerous waters! It’s important if you’re thinking of taking the snip to trim up those killer bangs that your hairdresser created for you a month ago, to consider what could go wrong and if you could deal with that for the next 2-6 weeks. If you decide you can do it, I’d strongly suggest less is certainly best in this situation. Just trim and check, take the smallest amount off and then double check the length before going again,” Rose explains.

How to fix that DIY cut gone rogue

“If you can’t get to the hairdresser quick enough after that sneaky trim but NEED to go out in public, don’t panic. It’s time for operation blend and wear. Look at ways to style to hide the cut, such as curling or braiding your hair to hide the problem.

"Lastly, if you’re thinking the hairdresser makes cutting hair look so easy so why wouldn’t you be able to do it? Don’t do it, not even after a few wines with the gals on Friday night. The result won’t be what you expect.”

The best way to extend the time between washing

“The best way to extend time between washes is dry shampoo, I live for it! As soon as you can start to feel your hair starting to get oily, just spray that in at the roots, let it sit for 2-3 minutes and then brush through. It’s amazing, the oils are gone and it gives you a bit of root lift, which aren’t we all looking for a bit more volume in our life?”