RELATED: Want A 2-Carat Diamond Ring? Here’s What It’ll Cost You

Why Diamond Rings Are Such A Classic

Diamonds have held sway over the human heart! They’re so strikingly beautiful in whatever kind of style they’re set in, and there are a variety of designs, stones, and embellishments that you can add to a ring. Here are three of the most common settings:

Solitaire : A ring with a single diamond at the centre.

Side stone : A ring with one centre diamond surrounded by smaller diamonds or other gems, such as 3-stone diamonds.

Paved : A ring that’s inlaid with hundreds of tiny little diamonds. Very popular design for eternity and halo rings, which often use many small diamonds in place of one big gem.

Diamond rings are timeless pieces that can stand out in any context. Whether it’s for an engagement ring, an anniversary gift, or simply a piece you can show off at formal events, diamonds are one of the most eye-catching accessories that you can wear.

Getty

Know Your Diamond-Speak

There are a couple of terms that you’ll hear a lot when shopping for diamonds. Here’s a quick cheat sheet on their meanings:

Carat: Refers to the weight of the diamond. A 1-carat diamond weighs less than a 2-carat, which makes it cheaper.

Diamond grading: A standard used by jewellers all around the world to determine the value of a diamond. For example, the American Gem Society uses a table which evaluates the diamond based on several key qualities.

Colour: Pure diamonds are transparent and colourless, but there are also other varieties that come in different colours. These can be extremely rare and expensive, ranging from your usual pink diamonds to the ultra-rare blue diamonds.

Setting: This is how a diamond is held in a ring. This can either be done by prongs, embedding the diamond in the ring, or using an invisible metal frame underneath the gem.

Cut: Some diamonds are cut in a specific profile, either for aesthetics or to increase its market value. These can be roughly grouped into round cuts, oval cuts, rectangular cuts, or triangular cuts.

Metal: There are different kinds of metal used for diamond rings, which can vary depending on the diamond and setting. Some popular metals include rose gold, platinum, or yellow gold.

Getty

Things To Keep In Mind When Choosing A Diamond Ring

Price

According to Australian diamond grading experts, expect to shell out a minimum of $2000 AUD for a 1-carat, relatively flawless diamond. Higher carats, cuts, and grades can cost anything from $8000 to $100,000 AUD, so make sure your wallet is ready!

Off The Shelf Or Custom Piece?

This is really up to you, but one thing you should take into account is the time. According to the same expert, custom rings can take anything from three to four weeks. So if you can’t wait that long there are some perfectly beautiful shelf pieces that you can buy!

Modern vs Vintage Designs

Vintage designs are usually handcrafted and look more detailed and ornate than modern rings, which are cleaner and more simple. Vintage designs usually incorporate the diamond into the ring’s design, adding details like filigreeing or etching into the band. Modern designs will usually show off the diamond itself, drawing the eye to the gem as a centrepiece. But it’s really up to your sensibilities as to which one you’ll pick!

Brands That Specialise In Diamond Rings

Cartier

The epitome of Parisian jewellery, Cartier has a good selection of classic and contemporary designs for more forward-looking couple. For example. The Trinity Ruban is a striking paved diamond ring with a beautiful centrepiece that draws the eye.

Price upon request.

Tiffany & Co.

Probably the most well-known name in diamond rings. Most of their designs lean towards the classics – for example, their iconic Tiffany Platinum Engagement Ring is a solitaire diamond with a simple prong setting. Clean, elegant, and all around fabulous.

Starts at $2,650 AUD.

Chaumet

If you want an elaborate piece that calls to mind high-class promenades and courtly lords and ladies, go with a Chaumet. Their designs are masterworks of different gems and metals blended into complex, visually stunning images that any woman can be proud of, like the Bee My Love ring.

Price upon request.

Put A Ring On It

The best diamond rings aren’t those that are the most expensive – it’s the ones that are made with the best diamonds and craftsmanship. If you are looking for the best ring for that special someone, keep our tips in mind! Soon enough, you’ll find the perfect ring for you and your loved one.

RELATED: Loved-up Snezana Wood shows off stunning DIAMONDS from Sam