The hydrolyzation process means that the collagen molecules have been broken into smaller pieces, called peptides. Peptides have a very low molecular weight, so your gut finds it easier to absorb them.

Daisy Whitbread, nutritionist for collagen drinks company Beauty & Go, explains the theory behind these man-made drinks:

"It’s believed that the presence of the collagen fragments sends false signals to the body, indicating that collagen destruction has occurred. This stimulates the collagen-producing cells, called fibroblasts, to produce more of your own natural collagen...The formulation of elastin (which gives skin elasticity) and hyaluronic acid (for hydration) are also stimulated."

We round up 10 collagen drinks and supplements to shop, below...

Go Healthy Beautiful Skin Collagen Support

Product: Go Healthy Beauty Skin Collagen Support

Overview: Take 1 VegeCapsule daily. Best taken with food or as directed by your doctor.

Review: "Skin looks radiant and healthy.Consumed for a week and can see a difference on my skin, it is glowing and feeling good." via Chemist Warehouse

Bioglan Marine Collagen Powder

Product: Bioglan Marine Collagen Powder

Overview: Simply add to water, juices, smoothies, cooking or your DIY beauty masks.

Review: "I tried this 2 months ago and I can immediately feel the difference. My skin is firmer and glowing. Have been using it since." via Chemist Warehouse

Vida Glow Marine Collagen Pineapple

Product: Vida Glow Marine Collagen Pineapple

Overview: Containing natural Marine Collagen , pineapple fruit juice powder and pineapple fruit juice flavour, one tub contains 30 servings. Vida Glow also offers Mango, Peach, Cranberry&Lime, Mocha, Natural and Blueberry flavours. Simply enjoy 1-3 sachets a day.

Review: "I highly would recommend the Vida Glow Marine Collagen I noticed my skin and hair and nails have improved a lot and I feel so much more hydrated as well and I very much enjoying the taste and I loving it." via Adore Beauty

Neocell Super Collagen

Product: Neocell Super Collagen.

Overview: Take one scoop daily, dissolved into a glass of water or orange juice. For maximum absorption, Neocell recommends that you take it on an empty stomach.

Review: Overall, the product has received 2066/3571 5 star reviews on iHerb.

Nature's Way Beauty Collagen Booster

Product: Nature's Way Beauty Collagen Booster

Overview: Adults can take 3 tablets daily or as advised by their healthcare professional.

Review: "I started with collagen powder daily and subsequently taking this tablets on alternate days as maintenance. I noticed some results on the second week. I am on my second month now. My skin is noticeably smoother. Will continue buying and highly recommend to others." via Chemist Warehouse.

The Beauty Chef Collagen Inner Beauty Boost

Product: Collagen Inner Beauty Boost by The Beauty Chef

Overview: Containing goji berries, papaya extract, blueberry and acai powder as well as collagen, you simply mix one tablespoon with water and drink twice a day. The Beauty Chef offers both liquid and powder collagen supplement.

Review: "This product has transformed my skin and does exactly what it said it does. within 1 week I saw a difference. after 1 month I'm addicted!!! it completely cleared all of my pimples and I have smooth and soft skin. for the first time ever I started receiving compliments" via Sephora.

Edible Beauty Native Collagen Powder

Product: Edible Beauty Native Collagen Powder

Overview: Formulated with 100% Plant-based Australian Natives and antioxidant-rich fruits, this ingestible powder is designed to support a healthy gut, encourage healthy collagen production and protect skin. Can be enjoyed with water, or blended into a smoothie

Review: "I really enjoy the taste of this powder as it has a slightly berry and floral flavour, which I really enjoy. It's also made my skin very soft and 'bouncy' quality after using it almost every day for 2 months." via AdoreBeauty.

Vierra Everyday Marine Collagen

Product: Vierra Everyday Marine Collagen

Overview: For optimal results, take one shot per day using the dose indicator at the back of bottle equal to approximately 30ml.

Sports Research Marine Collagen Peptides

Product: Sports Research Marine Collagen Peptides

Overview: Add to your morning coffee/tea, orange juice or protein shakes & smoothies or mix ½-1 scoop into oatmeal, soup or yogurt for additional nutritional support.

Review: "I add this to my protein shake - dissolves very well, has no flavour or after taste and I think it does its job. Have been repurchasing for a year now. I compared this to all of the other vegan and pescatarian collagen powders on the market and this one is definitely the winner in terms of value for money, taste and nutrition." via iHerb

