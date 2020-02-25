RELATED: How to make your makeup last all day

Real vs Synthetic Brushes

So what’s the difference between real and synthetic brushes? Well, real brushes use animal fur – that’s right – they come from squirrels, horses, goats, and boars. The ugly truth about the beauty industry is that most pricey products aren’t cruelty-free or ethically sourced. Sure, they work great for powders and pigments, but not so much for liquid products – and sadly, they don’t help our furry friends.

If you’ve heard about Kylie Jenner’s brush set, then you know that these premium organic materials can get ridiculously expensive. Synthetic brushes are more affordable and 100% vegan, made with fibres that mimic the feel of real animal hair. They shed less over time and can last you many years of daily use for half the cost. You can blend in your makeup effortlessly, plus they’re anti-bacterial and easy to clean! Sounds cool? We think so too!

What To Look For In A Good Brush

Don’t rush into buying a brush! Take your time in choosing the right one to make sure you get the best bang for your buck. There are different types of brushes out there, but testing for good quality is the same across the board. Here’s a guide on how to pick excellent brushes:

Texture - the bristles should be soft and smooth to the touch, gliding across your skin with ease.

Shedding - rub the brush back and forth on your skin to make sure the hairs don’t shed under pressure.

Shape - check if the tips have a balanced shape for maximum absorption and flexibility.

Hold - most people overlook this part, but having a sturdy and comfortable grip on the handle works best.

The 10 Best Cheap Makeup Brushes

Ready to get your brush on? We’ve got you covered from single brushes to full makeup brush sets and everything in between. Read on to find out what we think about the most affordable makeup brushes in Australia!

Our Review: Besides looking super cute, these colourful brushes are vegan and naturally fluffy. One of our ultimate faves is their mermaid brush set!

Price Range: $AUD21 - $AUD55

Shop: Tarte Cosmetics

Our Review: These are some of the cheapest brands out there, and their fibres are especially soft. Don’t let the price fool you – this is the go-to brand for a lot of influencers and freelance artists!

Price Range: $AUD4.95 - $AUD39.95

Shop: Cosmetic Capital

Our Review: Who says makeup is unethical? Hypoallergenic and fur-free, these brushes are PETA-approved, using only synthetic Taklon fibres. As a bonus, they’ve labelled their brushes with punny names so you never forget what they’re for!

Price Range: $AUD14.50 - $AUD38.14

Shop: Clean Beauty Market

Our Review: Though a little on the pricey side, you can’t beat the wide variety of quality brushes to choose from. In case you didn’t know – they’re all waterproof and have a two-year warranty when you make a purchase!

Price Range: $AUD14 - $AUD137.20

Shop: MYQT

Our Review: Our favourite beauty shop has a nice selection of brushes! They have the best of both worlds, offering cheap options for beginners and high tier products for professionals.

Price Range: $AUD17 - $AUD129

Shop: Sephora & eBay

Our Review: We love that Elf guarantees minimal product fallout and clumping when applying with their brushes! They have light and dark-coloured brushes depending on your pigments.

Price Range: $AUD3 - $AUD149

Shop: Elf Cosmetics

Our Review: Inspired by Japanese Kabuki fashion, this brand uses high-density fibre blends and wooden handles that are popular among makeup professionals all over the world.

Price Range: $AUD18 - $AUD21

Shop: Beauty Expert

Our Review: This brand is passionate about giving you the best blending experience of your life! While they have an extensive collection of brush sets, they also have tons of single brushes for sale.

Price Range: $AUD3 - $AUD225

Shop: Morphe

Our Review: Choose between the essential brushes and the pro brush line in pretty hues of pink and white. They also have some of the lowest prices, so every purchase is a steal!

Price Range: $AUD2.27 - $AUD15.45

Shop: Crush Cosmetics

Our Review: The Chapman sisters are the beauty moguls behind the number one brush brand on our list! With years of experience in the industry, they’ve given us the perfect balance of affordability and high-quality. You’ll find everything you need in their collections of brushes, complete with tutorials on how to use them.

Price Range: $AUD16.99 - $AUD49.99

Shop: Real Techniques

Brush Up Beautifully

Now that you’ve got our official list of the best brushes in the market, you’re ready to brush up on your makeup skills with the right tools. Just remember to follow our tips and we guarantee you’ll get amazing results every time!

