Panasonic

Panasonic Automatic Bread Maker With Fruit & Nut Dispenser

Get ready for the delicious smell of freshly baked bread wafting through your home. With dual temperature sensors and a fruit and nut dispenser, choose from three loaf sizes and crust browning settings as you turn your house into a bakery of delectable breads.

You can find it via Panasonic for currently $359.

Breville

Breville Multi Chef Multicooker 9 in 1

This non-stick multi cooker with controlled heating elements is the perfect applicance for all your loaf needs. The temperature, power and heat levels automatically adjust to create rapid and even heat, and the keep warm function will make sure your bread stays toasty.

You can find it via Bing Lee for currently $329.

Spector

Spector Bread Maker Machine Non Stick Mixer

This stainless steel non-stick mixer has been crafted with a sleek and durable design, with an automatic bread maker that effortlessly bakes. The state-of-the-art heating technology means that your loaf will be crafted to perfection. Bon Appétit!

You can find it via Matt Blatt for currently $139.99.

Morphy Richards

Morphy Richards Bread Maker

Clearly watch as your bread bakes with this mixer's large viewing window. Complete with three loaf sizes and 16 digital programs including gluten free, low carb and homemade, this machine is the ideal and versatile addition to any kitchen.

You can find it via Appliances Online for currently $177.

Sunbeam

Sunbeam Bakehouse Bread Maker

Stainless steel and sleek, this Sunbeam bread maker has warm up and ready lights so you know exactly when your loaf is ready to go. With multiple loaf sizes, there's plenty to go around for the whole family.

You can find it via The Good Guys for currently $169.

Germanica

Germanica Stainless Steel Breadmaker

With 13 bread making programs and a low noise DC motor, you can whip up some loafs at any time of the day. Complete with a pan, measuring cup, fruit and nut dispenser and more, this mixer is perfect for any bread occasion.

You can find it via Catch for currently $129.