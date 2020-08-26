Heartthrob Chris is a proud dad-of-three. Instagram

Guy Sebastian

Guy and his wife Jules Sebastian were just teenagers when they got together but fast forward a few years and the childhood sweethearts welcomed their sons Hudson and Archer in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

When he watched back documentary Guy Sebastian: The Man The Music about his life, the Choir hitmaker confessed that "certain trigger points" that made him really emotional.

Speaking to 9Entertainment, he explained: "My kids of course, I'm always so emotional about my kids."

Grant Denyer

There's one more on the way for Grant and wife Chezzi Denyer, but we love seeing how hands-on the Family Feud host is with his girls Scout and Sailor.

Grant has confessed that he's scared of missing out on all the little moments and even said that his wife and children were instrumental in getting him through his former struggles with depression and prescription drugs.

In a chat with The Daily Telegraph, Grant said: "It was a time where I didn't really give a s*** whether I lived or died. I felt like I had nothing to live for. That is the only thing that kept me going at my worst, the fact I had someone that loved me and depended on me, and I could not let her down and I think that is possibly the only thing that got me through."

James Stewart

The Home and Away star may share daughter Scout with his ex Jessica Marais, but his eight-year-old daughter ended up being a big part in his proposal to now wife Sarah Roberts.

“[My daughter] Scout is watching movies with princesses marrying princes, so it was a gag for a long time where she’d say, ‘When are you going to do that? You better do it quick dad! You’re going to lose her’” he said.

The dad and daughter duo are simply picture perfect, and we especially love seeing them with James' twin brother Nick and his daughter Grace. Family goals!

Hamish Blake

This dad-of-two has learned some valuable lessons about parenting in lockdown, explaining that "you’re improvising the whole time" to keep the kids entertained.

“You have to be like, ‘Guys come here, team huddle. I heard that there’s a bug outside and we’ve got to find it. It’s under the bushes somewhere’,” Hamish, who shares son Sonny and daughter Rudy with wife Zoe Foster Blake, says.

“You’ve got to keep the hype up because otherwise they will smell that this is very boring. That’s become my whole life, trying to over-hype boring activities.”

Karl Stefanovic

The Today Show host shares three of his children Jackson, 20, Ava, 14 and River, 12 with ex wife Cass Thorburn, but experienced all the new dad joy again when his second wife Jasmine Yarbrough gave birth to their daughter, Harper.

"I like to think I've been a pretty good dad along the way," Karl admitted to Daily Mail Australia ahead of the birth of his youngest child.

"I think every dad would have a level of insecurity about how good they've been, but at the end of the day my kids are loved."

Lleyton Hewitt

On the tennis court he's a legend, but off court he's Bec's husband and Mia, Cruz and Ava's dad.

Lleyton describes the privilege of raising his girls as "the greatest gift of life" and has also noted how all three kids are "going to have lifelong memories" of being out on the court with him.

In fact, Lleyton's only son Cruz is his carbon copy and has already proven he's going to follow in his tennis superstar's dad's footsteps.

Daniel Macpherson

Neighbours actor Daniel Macpherson and his Home and Away star wife Zoe Ventoura quietly welcomed their baby boy Austin Xavier in December 2019 and new dad Daniel has admitted he's learned to be present.

"Looking back now, you can't make decisions about life as a parent when you're not a parent," he told The Samantha Gash Podcast.

"There's things in our DNA, in our cells that we don't even know about that get awakened when you're looking back at a little version of yourself staring back at you going 'Love me, hug me, feed me, hold me.' When all of a sudden, the next job doesn't really matter."

Michael Clarke

Despite ending things with his wife Kyly Clarke, the cricket superstar has spoken openly about co-parenting his beloved daughter, Kelsey-Lee.

“I actually think Kyly and my friendship now is as strong as it’s ever been. We still talk daily and I think you’ve heard Kyly say as well both of us will always prioritise our daughter and a big part of that is a friendship between mum and dad,” Michael said on KIIS 106.5’s Kyle and Jackie O Show.

He's clearly besotted with his little "princess" and has even taught her how to be the perfect batswoman!