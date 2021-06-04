Lauren Newton shared an update about her dad Bert Newton following his leg amputation. Instagram

On Friday, Lauren took to Instagram to share a sweet family photo of her father in the hospital surrounded by four of his beloved grandchildren.

In the snap, everyone has big grins on their faces, with Bert's smile the widest and most elated out of them all.

Unfortunately, this was the last time the kids and Lauren could visit Bert in the hospital because of Melbourne's lockdown.

The state has extended their lockdown for another seven days, and Melbourne locals are unsure how long these restrictions will last.

"So glad we got to have lots of visits before lockdown. The kids are missing Poppy 💙," Lauren penned alongside the sweet snap.

Patti has been by Bert's side every step of the way. Instagram

The news regarding the Gold Logie winner's harrowing ordeal broke via entertainment reporter Peter Ford last month, who had been in contact with Bert's wife Patti Newton, who confirmed his amputation.

Peter explained to radio show The Morning Rush with Sean and Kate the reason why the performer needed to undergo such an invasive surgery.

"It got worse… he was seeing doctors and specialists and they couldn't seem to get it right, it kept on spreading. Basically he was told last week, you have a couple of months to live, or if you have your leg amputated, you'll probably have a few years. So, he agreed to have the leg amputated on Saturday," the entertainment reporter revealed at the time.

He then went on to describe it as a "life or death decision that was presented" to the star, and one that would impact the rest of his life with wife, Patti.

"It's a big decision for anyone to make, but it's also a practical thing, because they live in a two-storey place with the bedrooms and the bathrooms upstairs, so they're now having to convert the house downstairs because Patti doesn't want him to go into a nursing home," he said.

"He's got a big journey ahead of him, as we all have, but you know Bert; onward and upward," Instagram

A few days later Patti shared an update about Bert's recovery and it was surprisingly cute.

Posting a photo of Bert with his look-alike grandson, Alby, Bert looked to be in good spirits while Patti even cracked a joke.

"Thank you everyone for your prayers and beautiful words," she captioned the pic. "Think Alby has stolen Bert's hair piece!!"

Speaking to 9News as she was visiting Bert in hospital last month, Patti revealed she has already started making alterations to her house to accommodate her husband once he returns home.

What's more, despite the big procedure, Patti assured the outlet that the presenter was in "good spirits."

"He's got a big journey ahead of him, as we all have, but you know Bert; onward and upward," Patti said.

This story originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love.