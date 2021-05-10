Bert and Patti Newton have been married since 1974. Supplied

Speaking to 9News as she was visiting Bert in hospital, Patti revealed she has already started making alterations to her house to accomodate her husband once he returns home.

What's more, despite the big procedure, Patti assured the outlet that the presenter was in "good spirits".

"He's got a big journey ahead of him, as we all have, but you know Bert; onward and upward." the TV icon said.

Bert Newton was previously admitted to hospital in November last year due to health concerns. Instagram

Patti went on to stress that she is sure her husband will recover in time, but it is "early days, so (they) have to take it a day at a time".

Throughout the interview, we couldn't help but notice the 76-year-old atop a scooter with a seemingly injured leg herself.

It turns out, according to the outlet, Patti fell and broke her ankle while visiting her husband in hospital.

Our thoughts go out to the Newton family during this rough time. Instagram

The news that Bert's leg was to be amputated was broken via radio show The Morning Rush with Sean and Kate by Peter Ford - who had been in contact with the Newton family over the weekend.

"It got worse … he was seeing doctors and specialists and they couldn't seem to get it right, it kept on spreading." Peter told the radio hosts.

"Basically he was told last week, you have a couple of months to live, or if you have your leg amputated, you'll probably have a few years. So, he agreed to have the leg amputated on Saturday."

Our thoughts go out to the Newton family during this hard time.