Bert and Patti's son Matthew, however, wasn't able to fly back to Melbourne from his home in New York City in time for the service, but his mother has denied there was a rift between the father and son.
It's been confirmed that a personal message from Matthew will be read at the funeral in honour of his father.
The 83-year-old's hordes of fans will be able to tune in to the service via livestream, while the mass will also be broadcast live on Channel 10 and on screens at Melbourne's Federation Square.
Molly Meldrum
Renowned Australian music critic Ian 'Molly' Meldrum was one of the first to arrive for the state service. Molly, along with Eddie McGuire, is currently campaigning to have the Gold Logie renamed in Bert Newton's honour.
Andy Lee
Comedian, radio and TV personality Andy Lee has arrived with his partner, Rebecca Harding.
Scott Morrison
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has arrived to farewell Bert Newton as well.
Chrissie Swan and Sam Pang
TV personalities and radio hosts Chrissie Swan and Sam Pang, who work together on the radio show Chrissie, Sam & Browny, have arrived together to attend the service.
Anthony Albanese
Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is also in attendance.
Philip Brady
Australian media personality and radio and television star, Philip Brady, was also spotted arriving at the service to celebrate Bert's life.
Peter Costello
Former politician and Treasurer in the Australian Howard Government, Peter Costello is also in attendance.
Eddie McGuire
Eddie McGuire was in attendance, and delivered a heartfelt eulogy at the beginning of the service.
Anthony Callea
Anthony Callea gave a performance of 'The Prayer' to follow Eddie McGuire's eulogy.
Rhonda Birchmore and Lucy Durack
Australian theatre performers Lucy Durack and Rhonda Birchmore were in attendance.
Daryl Somers
One of Bert's most beloved colleagues, and his close, personal friend Daryl Somers was also seen at the service.
Collette Mann
Former Neighbours actress, who also worked as a singer, presenter, choreographer and writer, was also in attendance.
John Michael Howson
Author, reporter and radio presenter John Michael Howson was also seen attending the service.
