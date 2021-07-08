Ben knew things weren't good when his wife came home in tears. Instagram

The father-of-three struggled to speak as he recounted the moment his wife came home to reveal Ross didn’t have long left.

“It was clear from the tears streaming down her face that he didn’t have long to go,” he said.

“My children were amazing … my daughter, Pearl, ran up to Jodie and gave her a massive hug. My little girl, Goldie, who’s only a baby, she knew what was going on, she started saying ‘papa’ which is what they call him.”

Ben recently revealed to TV WEEK he’s still feeling the loss of his own father, celebrity agent John Fordham, who passed away in November 2019.

"I've got a big photo of him behind my desk here at home, and so I see that every morning when I wake up at three o'clock and get ready to go into battle."

Ben lost his own father in 2019.

There's another way Ben revealed he keeps his father's presence in his life – by wearing his socks. After his father died, his mother Veronica asked him if there was anything of his dad's that he wanted.

"I grabbed a few sentimental things and then I was like, 'S**t, my dad owned a lot of socks,'" he told TV WEEK. "So his sock collection joined my sock collection.

"So he's with me all the time, whether it's in my heart or in my head or wearing them on my feet."