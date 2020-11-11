The mother of the late Belinda Emmett (pictured) has paid an emotional tribute to her daughter, who tragically died from breast cancer 14 years ago on November 11, 2006. Getty

Belinda died after a battle with breast cancer at the age of 32, just eighteen months after marrying her TV host beau Rove McManus, who liked Laraine’s post on Wednesday.

The blonde beauty won the hearts of television viewers as Rebecca Fisher on Home and Away, a role that earned her a Gold Logie nomination in 1999.

In an interview with New Idea last year, Laraine and husband Michael revealed they are still in touch with Rove, who is now remarried with a daughter called Ruby, seven.

Laraine (centre with Belinda) and husband Michael (left) revealed they are still in touch with Rove, who is now remarried with a three-year-old daughter, Ruby. Supplied

“Rove’s got his own wife and we respect that, but we stay close,” Michael said.

“It’s nice to have the little ones around ... It’s lovely to have [Ruby] in our lives as well. It’s not in a huge way, but it’s pretty wonderful.”

Belinda and Rove would have celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in January, with the pair tying the knot at the Mary Immaculate Church in Waverley, Sydney on January 29th, 2005.

Laraine shared a photo of the former Home and Away star (pictured) surrounded by angels, along with the caption: “Forever Young!” Instagram

According to a Sydney Morning Herald article on the day of the wedding, it was an emotional service for the select group of family and friends on a "perfect Sydney afternoon".

Belinda wore a simple, white, gown with lace cap sleeves and long veil in her cropped blonde hair, while Rove wore a black three-piece suit.

"The newlyweds were all smiles as they left the church after the hour-long ceremony, waving to onlookers before getting into their wedding car and heading to their reception at a city hotel," the article stated.