Say his name thrice and he will appear! Warner Bros

Whilst the news is exciting for fans, it's been a long time in the coming, with rumours swirling of a sequel for more than a decade.

As far back as 2011, Deadline reported that several producers and director Tim Burton were working on the project, with both Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder publically expressing their interest in reprising their roles.

"I just think it's like a little piece of art that you better get right if you ever do it again," Michael said in 2017.

"Otherwise you just kind of don't touch it."

"Now that I think there's gonna be a sequel, I'm like, 'What if I say it three times and it doesn't come true," Winona joked in a previous appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

We would love to see Winona and Jenny join forces. Warnes Bros/Getty

One thing we know for sure is that Geena and Alec are unlikely to return, given "ghosts don't age."

"I want to play every character I've ever played again," Geena told PEOPLE in 2022.

But given her character (and Alecs) are ghosts in the first film, that may be easier said than done.

"I have a feeling that ghosts don't age. How would they explain that they're older?"