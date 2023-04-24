Method

1. To make roasted tomatoes, cut each tomato into six wedges. Arrange, cut-side up, in a single layer on a large oven tray lined with baking paper. Drizzle with oil and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Cook in a moderate oven (180C) for 30 to 35 minutes, or until softened. Cool.

3. Meanwhile, make patties. Place all ingredients in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Mix well. Divide into four equal portions. Shape into patties.

4. Heat a lightly oiled, barbecue flat plate over a medium heat. Add patties. Cook for about 6 minutes, or until browned. Turn over. Cook for a further 6 minutes, or until browned and cooked through. Remove.

5. Spread base of rolls with sauce. Top with patties, tomatoes, rocket and parmesan. Add extra sauce if you like. Replace tops. Serve burgers with steak chips