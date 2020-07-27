Bec has had to put her career on hold because of Lleyton's hectic sporting schedule. Getty

The source added that the kids were feeling “cooped up”, while Lleyton was like a “caged lion” as they were forced to abandon their normally very active lives.

Like most parents, Bec reportedly found homeschooling the three kids a challenge and is no doubt feeling the same way now as children again remain home, learning via distance education.

Since moving from the Bahamas back to Australia, the Hewitts have continued to live very international and often quite separate lives. Lleyton has focused on his broadcasting work and building son Cruz’s budding tennis career while Bec has been supporting daughters Mia and Ava who are following in her showbiz footsteps.

Making things harder for Bec is that she’d been on the cusp of making her own professional comeback. It seems significant that her last post to Instagram in March was to promote her travel hosting gig on Seven’s Helloworld, which ended at the same time.

Back in 2018 Bec admitted that she’d never planned to retire from the acting career that saw her star in Home and Away for nearly seven years.

“It was never a choice – a decision – that I made. It just naturally happened because, obviously, I wanted to be there with the kids. I don’t want to miss anything,” she told Stellar magazine.

Bec added that she had no regrets about following her tennis champ husband around the globe because she loved travelling to “wonderful places” and got to be with her kids “all the time”.

Then last year, as New Idea reported, Bec had once again put her acting comeback on hold because it clashed with Lleyton’s commitments.

But despite reports of marriage difficulties over the years, last year a source told us the couple were considering renewing their wedding vows. In May, Lleyton paid touching tribute to Bec – and his own mum – on Mother’s Day posting a tribute to them both and thanking them for “all your help, support and love throughout the years”.

Although normally tight-lipped about his relationship, in 2016 he told the Herald-Sun how his wife was his “rock”.

“She really is my soulmate... I couldn’t be prouder to have Bec alongside me,” he gushed.